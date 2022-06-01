ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Del. auditor’s charges dismissed due to technicality, new indictment sought

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, Del. – Prosecutors have dismissed criminal corruption charges against Delaware’s State Auditor due to a legal technicality but say they plan to seek a new grand jury indictment next week. On Tuesday, the defense attorney for Kathy McGuiness reportedly argued in a Wilmington courtroom that the...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 9

Related
goodwordnews.com

Judge says some false arrest cases can go to state court

A Delaware bankruptcy judge has ruled in favor of Hertz customers who can now sue. Hundreds of bogus arrest requests are still pending in bankruptcy court. Nearly 100 customers accusing Hertz of wrongful theft arrests for cars they rented can now pursue their cases outside of bankruptcy court. On Thursday,...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Carney makes 2 judicial nominations, 1 of which is sure to disappoint some

Governor John Carney on Friday announced two judicial nominations, one of which is likely to draw the ire of parties who've been calling for a diversification of the Chancery Court. Carney nominated Kelly Hicks Sheridan, a current Assistant Unit Head for the Juvenile Delinquency and Truancy Unit within the Delaware...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conflict Of Interest#Corruption#Delaware#Grand Jury#Del#State Auditor#Defense#Superior Court
BreakingAC

Detectives investigating death in Atlantic City

Detectives are investigating Atlantic City’s first homicide of the year. Police were called to the first block of North Kentucky Avenue near the Save A Lot at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday for a man down, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The man...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Juvenile

Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 16-year-old Naomi Floyd of Georgetown, DE. Naomi was last seen on June 03, 2022, at approximately 2:35 p.m., in the Millsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Naomi have been unsuccessful, and there is a true concern for her safety and well-being.
MyChesCo

Man Arrested for Possession of Cocaine and Untraceable Firearm

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on May 25 at approximately 3:59 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 1300 block of East 28th Street when they observed 20-year-old Jahmier Robinson-Handy acting suspiciously. Police made contact with Robinson-Handy, and following a brief investigation, recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, additional ammunition, 11.2 grams of cocaine, and 15.2 grams of marijuana. He was taken into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Kent County man charged in Clayton stabbing

A Clayton man was being charged with first-degree assault after a stabbing outside a home in Clayton. State police say it happened just after 9 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022. Troopers said Cody Bowers, 27, got into an argument with another man after Bowers rode his dirt bike on and around the victim's property.
CLAYTON, DE
MyChesCo

Man Arrested on Gun Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun charges. Authorities state that on May 23 at approximately 9:09 p.m., police responded to the area of Conrad and North DuPont Streets for a call of a person with a gun. Upon arrival, police observed 33-year-old James Cooper and attempted to make contact with him. Cooper fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: DA Krasner To Announce Conviction Of Defendant For 3rd Degree Murder Of Tyisha Timmons In 2018 Shooting

PHILADELPHIA  (CBS) – District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Homicide and Non-Fatal Shooting Unit will discuss the conviction of a defendant accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Tyisha Timmons in 2018. Family and friends of Timmons will also speak about what the verdict means to them. A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided. The briefing will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.  What: DA Krasner to Announce Conviction of Defendant for Third Degree Murder in 2018 Shooting, Provide Gun Crimes Update When:Monday, June 6, 2022 Time: 11 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WMDT.com

Home burglary investigation underway in Dover

DOVER, Del. – A residential burglary investigation is underway in Dover. Police say a 21-year-old man left his unit at Country Village Apartments around 8 p.m. on Friday. When he returned around 12:31 a.m., police say the man found his door kicked open. A PlayStation 5 console and pink MacBook Air had been stolen from the residence.
DOVER, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Robbery of Walmart

Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a New Castle area Walmart that occurred last night. The incident occurred at approximately 6:01 p.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Walmart, located at 117 Wilton Boulevard, New Castle, when troopers responded for a report of a robbery. Investigation determined two male suspects entered the store and approached an employee behind a cash register at a checkout lane. The suspects attempted to make a small purchase, but upon the employee opening the cash drawer. One suspect reached over and held the drawer open while the second suspect walked around, implied to the employee he had a gun and removed an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects then fled the store to a black sedan in the parking lot and fled the area towards Route 13. The employee was not injured as a result of the incident.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WDEL 1150AM

9 charged in Dover gun trafficking bust

Nine people are facing a combined 77 charges in connection to an alleged straw purchasing scheme that netted at least 12 firearms. Dover Police, the State Attorney General's Office, the ATF, and other agencies unsealed an indictment from a Kent County grand jury after the three alleged leaders of the ring were all arrested.

Comments / 0

Community Policy