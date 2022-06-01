ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ritchie County, WV

Ritchie County deputy finds owl in his cruiser

By Sam Kirk
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BU195_0fx7dmBC00

RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. – Corporal Justice with the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department had a unique passenger in his cruiser on Tuesday.

In a video posted to the department’s Facebook page , Justice shows the owl on his passenger floorboard. It did not look thrilled that Justice had interrupted whatever it was doing.

“Current situation…I have an owl in my cruiser. Oh my god, somebody help me,” Justice said in the video with a laugh.

The Facebook post said that the department is ready to accept the owl onto its staff. “Deputy Whoot will be our newest deputy!” said the post.

LOCAL: Only passenger wearing seatbelt dies in Giles County crash
“Ever vigilant.” Deputy Whoot in Corporal Justice’s cruiser (Courtesy: Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office)

All Deputy Whoot is missing is a pair of sunglasses to match Corporal Justice.

Deputy Whoot is a Barred Owl, which are common in West Virginia. They eat small animals such as squirrels, mice, birds and even lizards and small fish and crayfish. They are not dangerous to humans and attacks are extremely rare.

You can watch Corporal Justice’s full reaction in the video above.

Lootpress

Mother charged after deputies find toddler with no shoes walking in the road

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boomer woman faces felony charges in Fayette county. According to Cheif Deputy Rod Perdue II, in the evening hours of June 2, 2022, deputies were traveling on Boomer Branch Road when they did see a toddler-aged child with no shoes on walking in the roadway. Deputies saw no adult or guardian around, and after approximately ten minutes of searching, the child’s mother was located. The mother stated she had gone into another room to change another child’s diaper. When she returned, she noticed her child was gone.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing teen sought in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager. According to the sheriff’s office, Tyler Harper, 14, was last seen at the Elkview Trailer Court in Elkview on June 1, 2022. Harper is described as a white male standing 6’0″ and weighing 160 lbs […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fayetteville woman faces charges by reportedly threatening to “shoot up” Day Report Center

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)–A Fayetteville woman was arrested and faces felony charges for allegedly threatening to “shoot up” the Fayette County Day Report Center. According to Chief Deputy Rod Perdue with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, June 3, 2022, the Fayette County Day Report Center contacted deputies about a participant making threats to their […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
Metro News

Pandemic era investigations face new obstacles, police urge security, situational awareness

GRANVILLE, W.Va. — A police officer in Monongalia County says a recent theft investigation has highlighted another way the pandemic has changed, and is changing our lives. Recently, a woman shopping at a store in Granville was robbed of her purse. The woman reported the theft to police, but the criminals had already managed to charge more than $10,000 on one the credit cards.
GRANVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Mother arrested after baby falls out of second story apartment

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A mother is behind bars after being arrested on charges relating to endangering children in Gallia County, Ohio. The arrest comes after Nelida Hernandez’s one-year child fell from a second-story window area unsecured by a window air conditioning unit, according to the Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.
WVNS

WVNS

