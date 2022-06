Queen Elizabeth kicked off the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday by teaming up with another British icon: Paddington Bear!. In a pre-recorded skit that aired for attendees at the celebratory concert at Buckingham Palace in London, the Queen showed off her comedy and acting chops while hosting the beloved character for tea. After Paddington thanks the monarch for having him during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Queen asks, "Tea?"

