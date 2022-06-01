ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Two high school seniors killed and two others hurt in horror crash after rehearsal for their graduation on Friday

By G. P. Rodriguez
 5 days ago

TWO high school seniors have been killed and two others injured in a horror crash after their graduation rehearsal.

Matthew Garcia and Marcello Saldua, both 18, died in the crash on their way to school after their rehearsal for their graduation, which is on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LiZqm_0fx7dFFL00
Marcello Saldua, 18, (center) was one of the two students killed in the crash in Corpus Christi last week. He is pictured on Tuesday before the fatal accident Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BBnhU_0fx7dFFL00
Police have said speed appears to have been a factor in the fatal crash Credit: 3NEWS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34H5UM_0fx7dFFL00
Marcello Saldua (pictured) and Matthew Garcia was supposed to graduate this Friday from Ray High School Credit: Facebook

Police have not released the identities nor the current conditions of the two injured students.

Ray High School in Corpus Christi Texas will leave two empty chairs at the graduation to honor the late students, KIIITV reported.

"Our Texan community is devastated by this loss of our graduating seniors,” said Principal Roxanne Cuevas.

“Our hearts go out to all the loved ones affected by this tragedy.”

Officials were called to the site of the car wreck on the morning of Tuesday, May 31.

They had to rescue the four students from inside the two-door vehicle.

The Corpus Christi Cronica reported that the driver was unresponsive and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The second male victim had minor injuries and was talking to police, according to the local news outlet, which reported that Saldua and Garcia were in the back of the car and deceased on arrival.

Officer Travis Pace said speed was a factor in the crash, which is being investigated.

A witness told the Corpus Christi Chronica that the vehicle was racing with another car when it lost control and struck a wooden power pole.

Saldua's family is "devastated by this loss as Marcello was only 18yrs old and about to walk the graduation stage this Friday," says a GoFundMe page for the late student.

"Marcello was a cousin, a son, a brother, a nephew and a grandson and his sudden passing has our family completely heartbroken," wrote his cousin Erica Ramirez.

The father of one of the injured students, Johnny Morgan, told KRISTV that his son has been released from the hospital and is recovering from a severe concussion.

Morgan credited his son's survival to the fact that he was wearing a seatbelt, and said that "unfortunately, he's taking the news about his other friends pretty hard."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244mle_0fx7dFFL00
A witness told local media the car the victims were in had been racing another car Credit: 3NEWS

