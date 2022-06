June 4, 2022 - The idea to allow John's Pass to become a "wet zone," allowing people to consume alcohol along the boardwalk and area outside of restaurants, was tossed out by city commissioners. During a recent meeting, City Manager Robin Gomez brought up the topic, which surfaced last year. He cited potential issues that were discussed such as liability issues the wet zone would create for the popular tourist destination and how one commissioner previously said a wet zone could alter the character of the village and boardwalk. The commissioners did not entertain the concept any further.

