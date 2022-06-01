WATCH: Washington Park bear released in Catskills

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The bear who was caught sleeping in a tree in Washington Park in Albany on Wednesday has been released into the Catskills. You can watch the bear’s release in this video sent to NEWS10 by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

The bear was seen wandering in the area of State Street and Sprague Place around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Around 9:30 a.m., police closed State Street from Sprague Place to Henry Johnson Boulevard to all pedestrian and vehicle traffic because the bear was in a tree on that block.

The bear was chemically immobilized by DEC police and was safely removed from the tree using safety nets around 1:40 p.m. The bear was medically evaluated and found to be in good health. He was then released into the Catskills.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.