Man killed after being struck by intoxicated driver on Germanton Road, troopers say

By Emily Mikkelsen
 4 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after being struck by an allegedly impaired driver in Winston-Salem.

According to Highway Patrol, on Saturday just before midnight, they responded to a crash on NC 8/Germanton Road, south of Pebblebrook Road.

Troopers say that Demetric Christopher Parker, 36, of Whiteville, was driving south on NC 8 when he apparently went left of center, hit a motorcycle and continued across the road. Troopers say that Parker then fled the scene.

Dwight Edward Parsons, 55, of Pine Hall, was killed. A passenger on the motorcycle was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Parker was charged with driving while impaired, and additional charges are pending, according to Highway Patrol.

