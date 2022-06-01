Dell Rapids to meet Dakota Valley in State Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 Class ‘B’ State Championship is set as Dell Rapids will meet Dakota Valley for the title on Wednesday, June 1.

The Quarriers and Panthers each picked up wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals to reach the state championship. Dakota Valley had to win two games on Tuesday.

Dell Rapids picked up a 3-1 win over Parkston/Tripp/Ethan. They’d advance to the championship with a 7-0 win over Madison.

Dakota Valley earned a narrow one run win twice on Tuesday. The Panthers earned a 6-5 win over West Central and then a 4-3 win over Winner/Colome.

DELL RAPIDS

The Quarriers are back in the state championship for the second straight year and the third time in the past six seasons.

Dells is in search of their third state title in school history.

Dell Rapids has had plenty of success in the tournament, thanks to some strong defense and pitching.

In two games, the Quarriers have allowed six total hits and just one run, while striking out 19 opposing hitters.

The Dell Rapids offense has been sharp as well as they have 16 hits in two games. They’ve also produced ten runs.

Dylan Mathis has been sharp as he has three hits in the two contests, including two runs batted in.

A big key for Dell Rapids is they still have plenty of pitching available for Wednesday night.

Jack Henry and Tad Tjaden are unavailable due to pitch limitation rules, but everyone else is able to throw including Landon Ruesink, Treyse Eastman and Brayden Pankonen. Joe Rechtenbaugh is also an arm that could throw Wednesday.

That level of pitching depth will certainly play in favor of the Quarriers who have a few different routes they could go.

DAKOTA VALLEY

When you think of South Dakota high school baseball, you think of both Dell Rapids and Dakota Valley, but many would be surprised to know that the Panthers have yet to win a state tournament.

Dakota Valley has reached the title game before, but they have yet to claim the crown. They’ll look to change that on Wednesday.

Unlike Dell Rapids, the Panthers haven’t blown out their opponents, but most importantly, they’ve done exactly what they’ve needed to in order to win.

DV has outscored their opponents just 10-8 in the two games. Their offense has been strong, but the other side of the ball has been their issue.

Offensively, the Panthers have ten runs on ten hits and nine walks. Walks were a big reasons the Panthers defeated Winner/Colome as they collected eight walks in that game.

Randy Rosenquist and Ethan Anema are the two with multiple hits as they each had two hits on Tuesday.

As for their pitching staff, the Panthers will be without Jake Pruchniak and Brayden Major. Both Pruchniak and Major did their job to help Dakota Valley reach the state championship. They each earned wins in their pitching outings.

The next question is, who’s next?

Beau Pollema and Ethan Anema threw in relief on Tuesday. Both of them will be available, but they each allowed a run or two in their outings. Anema allowed two runs in 1.1 innings against Winner/Colome, while Pollema allowed a run against West Central in two innings of work.

Isaac Bruns is a name to watch as well. Between him and Pollema, they could find a way to staff Wednesday’s championship.

Bruns hasn’t thrown a ton of innings this season, but a guy who has seen significant time on the mound is Garrett Anderson.

One can assume that one of the four players above will get the chance to start, but the Panthers have options. That means if a pitcher gets in trouble, they have plenty of options to turn to in relief.

KEYS TO SUCCESS

A high school baseball game can have many keys to success, especially when you take into the fact that it’ll be Dell Rapids third game in three days and Dakota Valley’s third in two days.

That may be a factor to monitor. The weather forced Dakota Valley to have to play three games in two days, while Dell Rapids has been fortunate to get an extra day in there.

For Dell Rapids, the keys are pretty simple and that is just to continue to play the way they have this week. The Quarriers are playing relaxed and fast and that has led to quality offense and strong defense. If they continue to build leads and put the pressure on their opponent, they’ll be a tough team on Wednesday evening.

Dakota Valley’s key to success is very similar as they also need to play the way they did on Tuesday. The Panthers aren’t blowing out teams, but they’re getting the job done. It doesn’t matter how many runs you win by as long as you win and for the Panthers, they need to do that one more time.

The final key to success is an obvious one and that comes on the mound. The last two state champions received clutch pitching performances in the final game. If either team can get that tonight, they’ll certainly be the favorite to claim the title.

Wednesday’s Class ‘B’ State Championship is set for 6:05 p.m. at Sioux Falls Stadium.

KELOLAND Media Group will have coverage both on-air and online following the contest. Make sure to follow either @KELOSweeter or @Tanner_Castora for in-game updates on Twitter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.