Woman sought in attempted luring of child in Sumner

Sumner police are asking the public for help to identify a woman wanted for a suspected luring of a child in Sumner on Tuesday.

At around 8:45 p.m. on May 31, witnesses told police that a woman approached a 5-year-old child who was playing alone in the 15400 block of Washington Street in Sumner.

The woman asked the child if she wanted to come with her into her car.

When witnesses became concerned for the child’s safety, they intervened.

The woman then got into a late-model black Lexus with plastic covering the rear window and drove away.

The woman was described as a white female, around 45 years old with blonde shoulder-length curly hair.

If you have any information on this case, call the Sumner Police Department at 253-299-5678 and reference case #2215102196.

