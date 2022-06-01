ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman sought in attempted luring of child in Sumner

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MgQYL_0fx7biii00
(Oleksandr Filon/iStock)

Sumner police are asking the public for help to identify a woman wanted for a suspected luring of a child in Sumner on Tuesday.

At around 8:45 p.m. on May 31, witnesses told police that a woman approached a 5-year-old child who was playing alone in the 15400 block of Washington Street in Sumner.

The woman asked the child if she wanted to come with her into her car.

When witnesses became concerned for the child’s safety, they intervened.

The woman then got into a late-model black Lexus with plastic covering the rear window and drove away.

The woman was described as a white female, around 45 years old with blonde shoulder-length curly hair.

If you have any information on this case, call the Sumner Police Department at 253-299-5678 and reference case #2215102196.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 arrested, 2 on the run after carjacking in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men accused of attacking a woman and stealing her car in North Bend on Sunday. According to the sheriff’s office, a person interrupted a car prowl just after 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Olallie Trailhead and chased four people who got away in a Dodge Charger.
NORTH BEND, WA
CBS San Francisco

Video released of deadly police confrontation with Alexis Gabe murder suspect

KENT, Wash (CBS SF) -- Seattle police released cell phone video Saturday of the fatal officer involved shooting of Marshall Curtis Jones III, who was the suspect in the murder of Alexis Gabe, an Antioch woman who has been missing since Jan. 26.During the investigation into Gabe's disappearance, Antioch investigators searched Jones home where the missing woman was last seen. They also developed leads that Jones may be in the Seattle area and obtained a warrant for his arrest.On Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement shot and killed Jones outside of an apartment complex in Kent while attempting to arrest him on...
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Officer-involved shooting in Wenatchee under investigation

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday in Wenatchee, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office announced. Around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Wenatchee police officers were called to a burglary in progress in the the 400 block of Castle...
WENATCHEE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Seattle principal stonewalled police after man terrorized school

A man suspected of being high on meth allegedly jumped over the fence at a Seattle elementary school, entered a portable classroom, and attempted to steal students’ backpacks. It prompted a school lockdown. But when police arrived, the school principal would not cooperate. It likely played a role in the suspect then attempting to hijack a delivery van moments later.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman killed in SeaTac house fire

SEATAC, Wash. — A woman is dead after a house fire in SeaTac Sunday morning. Puget Sound Fire first tweeted about the fire in the 1300 block of South 200th Street just after 4 a.m. Crews with the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, King County Fire District #2 and...
SEATAC, WA
KOMO News

Woman shot at apartment in Auburn, suspect in custody

AUBURN, Wash. - A woman is in the hospital after she was shot at the Belara apartments on Terrace View Lane. Police say the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center, her condition is unknown at this time. One suspect is in custody...
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

One killed in collision near Burlington

BURLINGTON, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says an 83-year-old Burlington woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision on SR 20 in Burlington Sunday afternoon. State Patrol says the woman failed to stop at a stop sign on Gardner Road and was hit by a vehicle driving along SR 20. Both...
BURLINGTON, WA
KING 5

Tacoma police caution parents as incidents of guns on campus pop up

TACOMA, Wash — In the wake of several arrests of students for bringing guns to school, Tacoma Police Department is reminding families to "see something, say something." Meanwhile, gun safety advocates are encouraging parents to have conversations with their children about safety and about empowering positive change. "We're really...
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Two women robbed and assaulted at gunpoint on Interurban Trail

EDMONDS, Wash., June 2, 2022 – Edmonds Police are asking for the public’s assistance in apprehending two armed male assailants involved in an assault and robbery of two women on the Interurban Trail shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1. Both victims suffered minor injuries during the encounter as the suspects struck them with their weapons during the attack.
EDMONDS, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey police seek help finding alleged LA Fitness thieves

The Lacey Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying two individuals who have allegedly been stealing from users of a local gym, LA Fitness. Lacey Police said on social media that the male and female suspects have been stealing other people’s things and then taking their identities.
My Clallam County

New information released in woman’s murder and attack of Sequim cop

SEQUIM – Investigators on Friday released additional information about last month’s attack on a Sequim police officer and the murder of the suspect’s mother. The early morning incident on May 19 began with a routine traffic stop. We learned Friday that the officer involved was Daniel Martinez, a 4-year veteran of law enforcement. The suspect, 34-year-old Bret Kenney, jumped from his vehicle and attacked Martinez from behind, including stripping him of his sidearm. During the struggle, Officer Martinez’s weapon discharged twice, but neither was hit by the rounds.
SEQUIM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle police searching for missing woman

Seattle police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Faye is 66 years old. She is schizophrenic, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, with long, curly gray hair. She often wears oversized sweaters, jeans and old, white sneakers. She was last seen on...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Sumner Police find suspect in alleged child luring, say neighbors mistook for abduction

SUMNER, Wash. - Police have spoken with a woman suspected of luring a child in Sumner, but say the situation may have been a misunderstanding. According to the Sumner Police Department (SPD), witnesses reported at about 8:45 p.m., a woman approached the child who was playing alone in the 15400 block of Washington Street near the Sumner Skate and Bike Park. The woman asked the child if they wanted to come with her to her car.
SUMNER, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

