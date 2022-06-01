ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Scattered rain to clear near St. Louis by early Thursday

By Angela Hutti, Chris Higgins
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VuwtX_0fx7awwH00

St. Louis Weather:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Scattered rain will continue off and on into this afternoon. This may lead to a minor delay or two for the Cardinal’s day game, but they should be able to play. Otherwise, any strong to severe storms will be confined to the far southeastern tier of counties in the St. Louis region, from about Salem, Illinois southwest to near Perryville, Missouri. Temperatures today will be in the 70s.

St. Louis radar: See a map of current weather here

Scattered rain showers will continue tonight before clearing out early Thursday morning. Beautiful weather will settle in through Saturday. Then, from Sunday into the middle of next week the pattern will become more turbulent with several rounds of thunderstorms possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Waves of rain and storms to impact the work week

ST. LOUIS – After a mostly dry weekend the work week is looking unsettled. Multiple waves of rain and storms are possible. The first round of rain will be moving into the region early Monday morning. Rain showers and some thunderstorms should be weakening as they move southeast. Severe weather is not anticipated. Showers and […]
FOX 2

Teen shot and girl grazed by a bullet in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Two girls were shot near the intersection of 9th and Pine Street in downtown St. Louis at around 8 PM tonight. One 16-year-old was shot and another girl was grazed by a bullet. They were both taken to the hospital. This is a developing story. The victims names have not been released […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Perryville, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Salem, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis City and County at CDC’s COVID ‘Red’ level

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City and County are back in the COVID-19 “Red” level according to CDC standards. Starting Monday, June 6, masks will be required at the Gateway Arch National Park regardless of a visitor’s vaccination status. Masks will be required in all park buildings and will be available for free inside the facility […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Enjoy Illinois 300 race recap

The inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 Nascar race was a huge success at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday. Joey Logano won the first ever Nascar Cup series race in St. Louis. Fox 2’s Martin Kilcoyne and Daniel Esteve have the race recap with interviews with the winner, the top finishers and track owner Curtis Francois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

Nascar and its top drivers roll into St. Louis

Nascar has arrived in St. Louis and is preparing for the inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway over in Madison, IL. Many of the top drivers were meeting race fans on Thursday to promote the race, among them last year’s circuit winner, Kyle Larson. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KYTV

Bear spotted in Phelps County, Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A bear was spotted in Phelps County, Mo. Tuesday. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office posted a video showing the bear roaming in an area that is partially wooded in the Newburgh area.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy