Arizona grand jury indicts man after authorities find 140,000 fentanyl pills, heroin, and meth

WHITERIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A police officer has been killed, and another was seriously hurt following a shooting late Thursday on the Fort Apache Reservation in eastern Arizona. According to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, a White Mountain Apache police officer pulled over a vehicle on East Fork Road in Whiteriver just after 7 p.m. The suspect and officer began fighting during the stop, and the officer was shot. The officer died from their injuries. The suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Kevin Dwight Nashio from Whiteriver, drove away in the officer’s vehicle with other White Mountain Apache police units in pursuit.
PHOENIX — Fentanyl, cocaine, firearms, cash and a baby crocodile were removed from a home while police conducted a search warrant in Arizona. Phoenix police say that on May 11, officers were conducting a search warrant at a home when they removed multiple drugs, firearms, cash and a baby crocodile.
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman accused of illegally collecting early ballots in the 2020 primary election pleaded guilty Thursday in an agreement with state prosecutors that saw the more serious forgery and conspiracy charges dismissed and limited any potential for a lengthy prison sentence. Guillermina Fuentes, 66, could...
Casa Grande police seized approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills from two Phoenix women after a traffic stop last week. “On Monday May 23rd, at approximately 5:42 p.m., a Casa Grande Police Department K9 officer and K9 Deutz conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande. The vehicle, a black SUV, was stopped for speeding and the driver was identified as Martha Lopez. Tania Luna Solis was a passenger along with two juvenile passengers. During the traffic stop, K9 Deutz and his handler discovered approximately 500,000 Fentanyl pills concealed in collagen supplement bottles. Additionally, one handgun and a large amount of U.S. currency was discovered,” according to a press release from the City of Casa Grande Police Department.
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge is considering whether to postpone the execution of an Arizona prisoner who argues the state’s death penalty procedures would violate his rights by subjecting him to unimaginable pain. Attorneys for Frank Atwood said their client would undergo excruciating suffering if he were strapped...
PHOENIX – Arizona wildlife officials are investigating the deaths of two javelinas after the desert-dwelling beasts were found in the northeast Valley with arrows stuck in their bodies. The Arizona Game and Fish Department received reports on May 20 about two wounded javelinas in the Cave Creek/Carefree area. One...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services just launched a new resource guide to help families during the baby formula shortage. Abbott Nutrition, the nation’s largest producer of baby formula, has resumed production at its plant in Michigan, but it will take several weeks to have baby formula on store shelves. In the meantime, Arizona families can find helpful information on a new page created by AZDHS. The site answers frequently asked questions like what parents should do when they transition to a different formula or what happens if your little one has side effects when you switch.
(Phoenix) — Republicans in the Arizona State Legislature on Tuesday hosted a legislative hearing that contrived to present "evidence" of massive voter fraud during the 2020 general election — and Pinal County's chief law enforcement officer was present.
Navajo Nation health officials say two dozen communities on the reservation have uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. The Navajo Department of Health has issued a health advisory notice for the areas and tribal officials encourage residents to take precautions if they travel off the reservation. They say when cases increase in...
PHOENIX (AP) — A lawyer for the Arizona Republican Party is urging a judge to invalidate Arizona’s overwhelmingly popular system of mail-in voting. Attorney Alex Kolodin argued in Superior Court in Kingman on Friday that voting by mail is inconsistent with the Arizona Constitution’s requirement for a secret ballot. He wants the judge to ban mail-in ballots for nearly all voters for the general election this year but not for the August primary. Ballots for that are set to go out next month.
PHOENIX — Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona was one of four U.S. senators who met virtually Tuesday regarding potential legislative action following the recent school shooting in Texas, a spokesperson for the Democrat confirmed. Sinema was joined by Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Sen. Thom Tillis...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We will see an excellent start to your morning in Phoenix. Temps will be in the 70s and 80s getting out the door. Highs today will be very similar to Friday, with temps landing in the low 100s. Plan on some breezy conditions in the mountains later in the afternoon. Flagstaff should plan on steady winds in the 15-20 mph range. Kingman and Mohave County are under a Red Flag Warning. It means high fire danger for Saturday, so please use caution. Most of our fires each year are human-caused. The weekend will be dry with some high clouds here and there. And next week, the big heat heads to Arizona. A strong ridge of high pressure will move into the state. It will crank our temps up in Phoenix by the end of the week.
Some simple mistakes have gotten some Arizona shoppers in a lot of trouble. KGUN 9 reported that several people at a Tucson Walmart have been cited and sent to court after making mistakes at the self-checkout. One woman, who did not want to be identified, said, "Out of the shadows,...
MESA, Ariz. — When the COVID-19 pandemic took over, it hit a lot of families in Arizona hard, including Mesa father of five, Rhonald Durham. As the pandemic raged on, Durham found that he was unable to continue paying his mortgage. “I have never been in that situation before,"...
A silver stainless steel mustang — the mascot of Needles High School — was stolen Wednesday night from outside a private residence in Needles. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department/Needles Police is enlisting the help of area law enforcement agencies in finding the privately owned conversation piece that most recently was used to help celebrate Needles High School's Nevada 2A state softball championship.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The overall weather pattern in the west remains pretty much unchanged as it has for the past couple of days. A ridge of high pressure is holding the jet stream to the north of Arizona resulting in rather seasonal temperatures. With a couple of weak storms passing to the north of the state this weekend, we’ll pick up some high clouds, winds, and slightly cooler temperatures. Most of the cooling will be in the northern portion of the state.
