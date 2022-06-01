ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona grand jury indicts man after authorities find 140,000 fentanyl pills, heroin, and meth

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
AZFamily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been indicted on suspicion of trafficking drugs after authorities reportedly found fentanyl, heroin, meth, and a handgun last month...

www.azfamily.com

AZFamily

2 shot after fight near bus stop in Phoenix

With all the talking about 401ks, retirement, and the fluctuating stock market, we're asking the question: Is $1 million enough to retire?. New resource available for Arizona families struggling with baby formula shortage. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. AZDHS launches new formula resource page for struggling Arizona families. Temps to...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police officer killed, another hurt in Eastern Arizona shooting; suspect killed

WHITERIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A police officer has been killed, and another was seriously hurt following a shooting late Thursday on the Fort Apache Reservation in eastern Arizona. According to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, a White Mountain Apache police officer pulled over a vehicle on East Fork Road in Whiteriver just after 7 p.m. The suspect and officer began fighting during the stop, and the officer was shot. The officer died from their injuries. The suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Kevin Dwight Nashio from Whiteriver, drove away in the officer’s vehicle with other White Mountain Apache police units in pursuit.
WHITERIVER, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona woman admits guilt in ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman accused of illegally collecting early ballots in the 2020 primary election pleaded guilty Thursday in an agreement with state prosecutors that saw the more serious forgery and conspiracy charges dismissed and limited any potential for a lengthy prison sentence. Guillermina Fuentes, 66, could...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Police Seize 500,000 Fentanyl Pills from Two Phoenix Women

Casa Grande police seized approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills from two Phoenix women after a traffic stop last week. “On Monday May 23rd, at approximately 5:42 p.m., a Casa Grande Police Department K9 officer and K9 Deutz conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande. The vehicle, a black SUV, was stopped for speeding and the driver was identified as Martha Lopez. Tania Luna Solis was a passenger along with two juvenile passengers. During the traffic stop, K9 Deutz and his handler discovered approximately 500,000 Fentanyl pills concealed in collagen supplement bottles. Additionally, one handgun and a large amount of U.S. currency was discovered,” according to a press release from the City of Casa Grande Police Department.
AZFamily

Judge mulls Arizona prisoner’s request to delay execution

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge is considering whether to postpone the execution of an Arizona prisoner who argues the state’s death penalty procedures would violate his rights by subjecting him to unimaginable pain. Attorneys for Frank Atwood said their client would undergo excruciating suffering if he were strapped...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

AZDHS launches new formula resource page for struggling Arizona families

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services just launched a new resource guide to help families during the baby formula shortage. Abbott Nutrition, the nation’s largest producer of baby formula, has resumed production at its plant in Michigan, but it will take several weeks to have baby formula on store shelves. In the meantime, Arizona families can find helpful information on a new page created by AZDHS. The site answers frequently asked questions like what parents should do when they transition to a different formula or what happens if your little one has side effects when you switch.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona Republican Party urges judge to end mail-in voting

PHOENIX (AP) — A lawyer for the Arizona Republican Party is urging a judge to invalidate Arizona’s overwhelmingly popular system of mail-in voting. Attorney Alex Kolodin argued in Superior Court in Kingman on Friday that voting by mail is inconsistent with the Arizona Constitution’s requirement for a secret ballot. He wants the judge to ban mail-in ballots for nearly all voters for the general election this year but not for the August primary. Ballots for that are set to go out next month.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

High wind returns to state, even higher triple digits to come

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We will see an excellent start to your morning in Phoenix. Temps will be in the 70s and 80s getting out the door. Highs today will be very similar to Friday, with temps landing in the low 100s. Plan on some breezy conditions in the mountains later in the afternoon. Flagstaff should plan on steady winds in the 15-20 mph range. Kingman and Mohave County are under a Red Flag Warning. It means high fire danger for Saturday, so please use caution. Most of our fires each year are human-caused. The weekend will be dry with some high clouds here and there. And next week, the big heat heads to Arizona. A strong ridge of high pressure will move into the state. It will crank our temps up in Phoenix by the end of the week.
PHOENIX, AZ
Mohave Daily News

NEEDLES — Authorities in California, Arizona and Nevada are trying to find a mustang, but not just any mustang.

A silver stainless steel mustang — the mascot of Needles High School — was stolen Wednesday night from outside a private residence in Needles. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department/Needles Police is enlisting the help of area law enforcement agencies in finding the privately owned conversation piece that most recently was used to help celebrate Needles High School's Nevada 2A state softball championship.
NEEDLES, CA
AZFamily

Here comes the heat!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The overall weather pattern in the west remains pretty much unchanged as it has for the past couple of days. A ridge of high pressure is holding the jet stream to the north of Arizona resulting in rather seasonal temperatures. With a couple of weak storms passing to the north of the state this weekend, we’ll pick up some high clouds, winds, and slightly cooler temperatures. Most of the cooling will be in the northern portion of the state.
