The family of a shooter remembers his humanity and speak out on mental health

D.J. visiting his father's grave a week before he was killed in a shooting. His family says that D.J.'s father died in a car accident at 18, when he was only 6-months-old.

TULSA, Okla. — Tristan Owens was at work when she heard on the news that a crazy man was naked with a rifle, shot someone, and got shot by police. It wasn’t until the next day that she got a call from her family and found out that her cousin Dwayne Johnson [D.J.] was the man who had shot his girlfriend, Rickia Crawford, and had been shot by police.

“I was shocked. That’s not the D.J. I knew,” said Tristan. She remembers a man who was huge with family and once you were family, you were family for life.

Tristan Owens [Far left] D.J. [second from right]

D.J’s family says that D.J.’s father was killed in a car crash at 18 when D.J. was just six months old. His family says D.J. was very involved in church ministry and he even played Baby Jesus in past Victory Church Christmas productions.

Seiglinde Owens, also known as Seig, was D.J.’s cousin she says that D.J. was a man who touched many lives. About a week after D.J.’s death, Seig wandered into an apartment store. She happened to be wearing a t-shirt with her cousin’s picture on it. Another lady recognized his image.

“She said, ‘I’m so sorry to hear about DJ. I went to school with him and I really liked him. One day some girls was picking on me.’ I guess they were pushing me around and trying to fight her.’ So, Little DJ saw that and jumped in and stopped it. She really appreciated that from him. And I told her, ‘That sounds just like him,’” said Seig.

Seig and her cousin D.J.

Deborah Armstrong is D.J.’s aunt and she is still in shock about what happened to her nephew.

“A little before this past Easter, before DJ passed. He had given some money to a barbershop over on South Peoria. And he gave the guy 200 dollars to give the young men haircuts for free. The young man said that they cut about 50 heads that day. What made him do that? This is the kind of stuff that he does. I think that getting your haircut makes you feel good, it makes you feel clean, it makes you feel prosperous, you belong and all these things. It’s not just a haircut. He did that,” said Deborah.

D.J.’s aunt says he was the type of person that was always trying to figure out how to help get young people off the streets. She recalls that the week before his passing he and his girlfriend came over to ask for advice on a project they were thinking about embarking on.

“They said they were looking at a couple of buildings. And I said, ‘What are you looking at a couple buildings for?’ They said we was thinking about seeing if we can start something like a mentorship. This way if they can start off first being mentored then it might help them to know what they want to go to school for and then in the meantime it would get them off the streets. And I told him, ‘You know you two would be, I can see you two would be really good at that. But, I think you’ll gonna need a bigger building,” Deborah said.

Deborah Armstrong and her beloved nephew D.J.

Seig says that he loved his girlfriend, Rickia deeply.

“Everybody lost, nobody won here, we lost DJ, this young lady, beautiful young lady, she’s gone. She had kids. They lost a mother,” said one of D.J.’s cousins, Sherina Russell. “A lot of times in African American families we don’t address mental health like we need to. There’s medicine out there, there’s people you can talk to.”

Deborah and Seig recognize that D.J. wasn’t perfect. He had made mistakes throughout his life. But, one thing is for certain, they knew his heart, who he truly was and who they believe he was meant to be.

D.J’s family recently met for a balloon release in memory of him and Rickia.

Deborah is making it her mission to shed light on mental illness and what families can do to get their loved one’s help before it’s too late. She hopes that other families never have to go through the devastation that their family has been facing.

“Mental health hurts families if you don’t get it addressed. We want to exercise that same love, that he had for humanity,” said Deborah.

Dwayne Jackson III, "Lil D.J."

