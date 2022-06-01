ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

GW Parkway blocked by crash, diverted at Spout Run

By ARLnow.com
arlnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate at 1:45 p.m. — The crash has been cleared and the lanes reopened. Earlier: Traffic from the northbound GW Parkway is being diverted...

www.arlnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlnow.com

Sewage release into Four Mile Run prompts warning

Stay out of Four Mile Run from the Bon Air rose garden to the Potomac River for at least the next day or two. That’s the message from Arlington County following the release of sewage into the local stream. “People and pets should avoid entering Four Mile Run from...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
firststateupdate.com

Just In: Woman Seriously Injured In Dirt Bike Accident Sunday Afternoon

At approximately 5:17 p.m. the New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS) were requested to respond to the 600 block of Clymer Street, in New Castle, for the report of a dirt bike collision with injuries. according to NCCEMS PIO S/Sergeant Abigail Haas. Haas said fire department units, first to arrive on...
NEW CASTLE, DE
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Northbound I-395 blocked after high speed chase ends

(Updated at 2:25 p.m.) Northbound I-395 traffic is partially blocked at King Street, near Arlington border, after a reported high speed chase involving Virginia State Police. After the chase ended with a crash, an apparent arrest could be seen being made in the middle of the highway, with a man kneeling down with his hands in the air.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Arlington County, VA
Accidents
City
George Washington, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Arlington County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Arlington County, VA
CBS Baltimore

One Killed In Anne Arundel County Boating Accident

ANNE ARUNDEL CO, MD (WJZ)– Maryland Natural Resources Police say the body of a Crofton man has been recovered following a boating accident on the West River near Parish Creek Saturday evening. Police responded to the area around 6p.m. after a white center counsel boat struck a channel piling. The impact of the collision caused all six occupants to be ejected from the boat and into the water. One of the people thrown into the water failed to resurface following the crash. Officers and divers from several agencies including the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, Natural Resources Police, the Maryland State Police and the United States Coast guard searched the area and eventually located 21-year-old Nick Barton deceased in the water. The investigation into the fatal accident is still ongoing. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
arlnow.com

Firefighters battle apartment blaze in Buckingham

Firefighters battled a fire inside an apartment in the Buckingham neighborhood Saturday night. The fire broke out around 8 p.m. in a garden apartment building along the 4300 block of N. Pershing Drive. As of 9 p.m. the fire was out, but firefighters were still working to ventilate smoke from the building.
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Man dies after electrocution while trimming branches

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A man died after being electrocuted while trimming tree branches in the 4600 block of Luxberry Dr. in Fairfax Friday morning. Officers were on the scene of the incident around 8:20 a.m., according to Fairfax County Police’s official Twitter account. After the man was electrocuted while trimming branches, he was taken […]
wfxrtv.com

4-year-old Maryland girl dead after high speed race involving father

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Two drivers have been indicted on numerous charges after an impromptu high-speed road race and crash resulted in a young girl losing her life in Maryland last October. On the evening of Oct. 21, 2021, Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to the intersection of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
popville.com

Shooting around 5:30pm on North Cap

From MPD: “Shooting in the Unit block of P Street, NE. No Lookout.”. From AlertDC: “MPD reports the following road closures until further notice due to police activity:. Unit block of P Street NE between North Capitol Street and Florida Avenue NE (both directions) 1300 – 1500 blocks...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

One Patient Transported After Vehicle Strikes Pole In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash this evening that is sending one person to a hospital. At approximately 9:45 p.m. on June 2, first responders were called to the scene of a crash on Hermanville Road, in the area of Dixon Court. Initial reports indicated that a single vehicle had struck a tree.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Fatal Crash In Chesapeake Beach Under Investigation

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On June 3, 2022, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to Breezy Point Road in the area of Blue Heron Drive in Chesapeake Beach, MD for a report of a serious motor vehicle crash. Preliminary Investigation...
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Usppnews
arlnow.com

Morning Notes

‘Conservation’ Nixed in New Name — “The Neighborhood Conservation Program has a new name: Arlington Neighborhoods Program. [Three county departments] announced the new name for the interdepartmental program after almost a yearlong renaming process… The Neighborhood Conservation Program Review (NCPR) Final Report recommended changing the program name because the word ‘conservation’ often evokes a negative connotation and suggests exclusivity.” [Arlington County]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police: Bicyclist killed after colliding with van in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A person is dead after colliding with a cargo van while riding a bike in Montgomery County, officials say. Just after 4 p.m. police were called to the area of Old Georgetown Road and Cheshire Drive after receiving word that a cyclist had been hit by a car. Personnel from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Multi-Vehicle Crash Halts Traffic Into Harrisburg Along I-83 (DEVELOPING)

A multi-vehicle crash has brought traffic to a standstill along Interstate 83 northbound on Wednesday, June 1, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The crash happened between Exit 41 B-Lemoyne and Exit 43- Capitol/2nd Street around 5 p.m. according to PennDOT. The crash reportedly involved three to five vehicles...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTOP

Virginia airport hit by possible tornado

Severe weather swept through parts of Virginia on Wednesday night, and a possible tornado hit an airport in Fauquier County. Officials at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport said the storm caused significant damage, tearing the roof off a 200-foot airplane hangar. “We had an intense rainstorm and it appears that a tornado...
theriver953.com

High speed chase through Frederick County

Virginia State Police are investigating a car chase they were led on after attempting a traffic stop on a Chrysler Sebring traveling through Frederick County. The pursuit began at mile marker 303 on I-81 then the driver used exit 302 before returning to 81. In the process, a tractor trailer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy