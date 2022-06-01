ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington resident claims $1 million Powerball prize; ticket bought at local gas station

By David Silva Ramirez
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

An Arlington resident claimed a $1 million Powerball prize for last week’s drawing, the Texas Lottery announced Wednesday.

The ticket was purchased at an A&R Food Store inside a Chevron, located at 5960 W. Poly Webb Road In Arlington.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Powerball jackpots currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won, according to Texas Lottery. Players win the jackpot by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.

Drawings occur each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night.

ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

