Arlington resident claims $1 million Powerball prize; ticket bought at local gas station

An Arlington resident claimed a $1 million Powerball prize for last week’s drawing, the Texas Lottery announced Wednesday.

The ticket was purchased at an A&R Food Store inside a Chevron, located at 5960 W. Poly Webb Road In Arlington.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Powerball jackpots currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won, according to Texas Lottery. Players win the jackpot by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.

Drawings occur each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night.