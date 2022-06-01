Italy 0-3 Argentina LIVE RESULT: Lautaro Martinez, Di Maria and Dybala net as Albiceleste run riot in Finalissima

ITALY have been hammered by Argentina in the 'Finalissima'.

Lautaro Martinez scored the first from a Lionel Messi assist before Angel di Maria doubled the South Americans' lead on the stroke of half time.

Paulo Dybala then rounded things off with a strike on the final whistle as the Copa America winners routed the European champions.

Italian classic meets harsh end

Giorgio Chiellini is not just an Italian legend, but a true maestro of the game of football.

Often so well versed in the 'dark arts' of defending, he was an intelligent defender who could read the game and opponents like no one else.

His final and 117th Italian cap came to a disappointing end as he was substituted at half-time by Mancini with his side suffering a 3-0 heavy defeat in tonight's final.

Failure could be very Messi

All things that wow about this Argentina team seems to revolve around their magic man being on song.

When he is pulling the strings and running at opponents there are no better players in the world.

At 34 years of age, fitness will be critical in Scaloni's hopes of a third FIFA World Cup win.

Managing his game time in the lead up to the tournament and will require a good relationship with PSG also to ensure that the player is not overused in the months leading up to the showpiece finals.

Bringing the good times back

Argentina will be looking to win their third World Cup this winter in Qatar.

Having won the Copa America beating Brazil in the final and now disposing of Italy in such comprehensive fashion, Lionel Scaloni's side will be one of the bookies' favourites for the tournament.

Winning breeds a positive mindset and this Argentina side are unbeaten since 2019.

Italians need to create an empire

With some key players coming to their twilight years in their international careers, Giorgio Chiellini bowing out this evening, Mancini has a huge task on his hands.

The Italian manager has to build a new team, using a new generation of players from the ruins of failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Azzurri fans demand success from their country.

Keep your eyes on the prize

The aim for Lionel Scaloni will keeping his players playing at the level they currently are in the build-up to the World Cup.

With part of the domestic seasons being played before the tournament starts, injuries will no doubt play a huge part.

Argentina will need to keep their big-hitters fit if they hope for glory in Qatar.

Stand up for the champions

There has been no doubt as to the quality in the Argentina for some time but due to the fact they had not won any trophies, questions were always asked about this crop of players.

Despite all their domestic honours and achievements, the players seemed to be lacking confidence on the international stage.

Winning the trophies they now have should make them feel ten feet tall whenever they step onto the pitch along with an unbeaten run to put fear into any opponent.

South American flair shines through

Argentina are UEFA Cup of Champions winners.

Comfortably disposing of European champions, Italy 3-0.

Martinez, Di Maria and Dybala with the goals.

Don't drop him lads

Lionel Messi came alive in the game today and took it by the scruff of the neck and created chances for his teammates that at times were harder to miss than score.

With Messi firing on all cylinders, this team is a match for anyone in the world.

Lionel Scaloni may want to wrap him in cotton wool until October.

Make Maradona proud

Having won the countries first trophies since the 'little genius' took them to World Cup glory, this generation can make big waves in Qatar this winter.

Success breeds confidence and Messi and co are bubbling.

32 games unbeaten in all competitions and it will take some team to stop them.

Show me the silverware

Argentina have answered their critics in recent time bringing the Copa America title home and now the UEFA Cup of Nations trophy.

Two year ago Lionel Messi had won nothing in his international career and now he has two trophies.

It's like they say, they're like buses.

FT: Italy 0-3 Argentina

Argentina are the UEFA Cup of Nations champions.

They have dominated the European champions here tonight.

South America wins the battle of the continents today.

Italy 0-3 Argentina

90+4. Messi goes on a mazy run which the defender manages to get a foot to the ball.

Sadly for Italy it breaks to Dybala who slots the ball home into the bottom corner.

Icing on the cake time for Argentina.

Goal - Paulo Dybala (Argentina)

Italy 0-2 Argentina

90+2. Di Maria comes off to huge applause.

The PSG man has been brilliant tonight along with his club teammate Lionel Messi.

Italy have possession have too little time to do anything.

Italy 0-2 Argentina

90. This game is beyond Italy now.

We have seen some wonderous things in football but this would be miraculous.

Unless someone in The Vatican is listening right now.....

Italy 0-2 Argentina

88. Bastoni charges into Lo Celso from behind.

He uses the chance to run the clock down.

Back up on his feet, Argentina are back on the attack.

Italy 0-2 Argentina

86. Alvarez has a shot from distance but Donnarumma saves.

Good movement by the Man City player.

Italy looking leggy now.

Italy 0-2 Argentina

84. It is more a question of when Argentina will score their third at the moment.

Italy need to find some inspiration from somewhere.

A goal now would make for a nervy end to this game for Argentina.

Italy 0-2 Argentina

82. Argentina break down the left hand side.

Di Maria whips a cross in and Martinez slips leaving the ball to Lo Celso.

He steps inside and looks to bend one in the top corner with his left-foot but the ball is headed clear.

Italy 0-2 Argentina

80. Argentina have had 52% of possession this evening.

They have caused Italy problems from the first whistle.

Now they are just making sure Italy cannot find a way back into this game.

Italy 0-2 Argentina

78. Argentina know that retaining possession frustrates their opponents are is forcing them into fouls.

This is a tough end to the game for the European champions.

Lionel Scaloni's side have been a nut too tough for them to crack.

Italy 0-2 Argentina

76. Time is ticking away for Italy.

More worryingly for their fans is that they haven't looked like scoring.

Mancini looks perplexed on the touchline.

Italy 0-2 Argentina

74. The free kick gives Argentina a chance to punish Italy further.

Messi takes the set piece, looking to bend the ball into the corner.

The ball goes wide of the upright.

Italy 0-2 Argentina

72. Argentina are frustrating Italy more and more.

Skipping passed rash lunges and opening play up.

Eventually Di Lorenzo crunches Messi.

He gets a yellow card for his troubles.

Italy 0-2 Argentina

70. There is still time left here for The Azzurri to turn things around.

Italy need to find a spark from somewhere quickly.

Messi is starting to cause havoc, shooting again from distance and drawing a full-stretch save from the Italian keeper.