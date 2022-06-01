27-year-old found shot to death in Shoal River; Okaloosa Sheriff says

CRESTVIEW, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Fishermen on Shoal river found the body of Colby Wilcher, 27, in April 2022. Autopsy results released in April revealed Wilcher was shot and killed.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is asking for leads while investigating the case. A group of local fishermen found the body on April 11 near some private property on the river banks.

Colby Wilcher, man found dead in Shoal River

According to OCSO, the remains were found tangled in a tree south of the Shoal River bridge near Dorcas.

OCSO said the body was severely decomposed at the time. The autopsy revealed Colby died from a gunshot wound.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to OCSO for more information on the autopsy results.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 850.651.7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS. You can also submit tips online.

