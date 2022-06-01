ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Jotun Picks Emerson To Automate Manufacturing Plants

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Emerson Electric Co. EMR established a framework agreement with paint manufacturer Jotun to automate and digitalize global manufacturing facilities. The five-year agreement...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For June 6, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion before the opening bell. SAIC shares rose 2.2% to $90.00 in after-hours trading. InspireMD, Inc. NSPR filed for...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Becton Dickinson Buying Parata Systems - Read Why

Becton Dickinson and Co BDX will acquire Parata Systems from Frazier Healthcare Partners for $1.525 billion. Parata offers a portfolio of pharmacy automation solutions to reduce costs, enhance patient safety and improve the patient experience. Significant macro trends such as clinician shortages, wage inflation, centralization of pharmacy services, and increased...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

18 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

DiDi Global Inc. DIDI rose 52.4% to $2.82 in pre-market trading following Wall Street Journal report indicating China authorities will lift ban on new users for those companies. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. YMM shares rose 26.8% to $8.75 in pre-market trading following Wall Street Journal report indicating China authorities...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Plants#Automate#Automation#Emerson Electric Co#Emr
Benzinga

Dave & Buster's Enter Earnings Preview

Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-06-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Dave & Buster's Enter will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16. Dave & Buster's Enter bulls will hope to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Here's Why ON Semiconductor Shares Are Trading Higher Today

S&P Dow Jones Indices looks to incorporate changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective June 21. ON Semiconductor Corp ON will replace IPG Photonics Corp IPGP in the S&P 500. IPG Photonics will replace Yelp Inc YELP in the S&P MidCap 400. Yelp...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Coterra Energy

Within the last quarter, Coterra Energy CTRA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Coterra Energy has an average price target of $35.56 with a high of $44.00 and a low of $26.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

VanWest Launching Its Third Self-Storage Fund

The real estate investment company VanWest Partners is set to launch VanWest Storage Fund III, allowing accredited investors to add one of the fastest growing real estate asset classes to their portfolios. The Fund will raise $150M in equity from individual and institutional investors, with a targeted capitalization of around $425M in assets.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Flower One Gets $5M Loan, Growing Its Term Debt

Flower One Holdings Inc. FONE FLOOF F, the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, received a $5 million loan from RB Loan Portfolio II, LLC. “This capital infusion will enable us to complete the first phase of capital expenditures and provide working capital to the business. We are grateful for the runway this will provide as we work towards our goal of achieving positive cash flow,” stated Kellen O’Keefe, president & CEO of Flower One.
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Around $15M Of 2 Stocks

Although the Dow Jones dropped by around 350 points on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

NOV: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NOV NOV. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 5 cents per share. On Thursday, NOV will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

These 3 Stock Are Joining the S&P 500 In June

This week, the S&P 500 will get three brand new members as part of the index's regular rebalancing. What Happened? S&P Global Inc. SPGI has announced the following three stocks will be joining the S&P 500 this month:. VICI Properties Inc. VICI. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP. ON Semiconductor Corp....
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Monday amid the reopening of Shanghai. Shanghai began easing lockdown measures at the start of June and has since ramped up its reopening efforts amid a sharp decline in daily Covid cases. Tesla's Gigafactory Shanghai was forced to shut down in April following...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Presidio Property Trust: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Presidio Property Trust SQFT. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 106 cents per share. On Thursday, Presidio Property Trust will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 106 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Smartsheet's Earnings Outlook

Smartsheet SMAR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-06-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Smartsheet will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19. Smartsheet bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Hello Gr Earnings Preview

Hello Gr MOMO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-06-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hello Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. Hello Gr bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy