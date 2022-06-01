ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vassalboro, ME

Vassalboro holds Memorial Day ceremony

By Website Editor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVASSALBORO, ME — American Legion Post #126, in Vassalboro, laid wreaths at the various veteran monuments in Vassalboro on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30,...

#Memorial Day#War Memorial#Oak Grove#Veteran#Monuments#American Legion Post
