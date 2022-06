Flower One Holdings Inc. FONE FLOOF F, the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, received a $5 million loan from RB Loan Portfolio II, LLC. “This capital infusion will enable us to complete the first phase of capital expenditures and provide working capital to the business. We are grateful for the runway this will provide as we work towards our goal of achieving positive cash flow,” stated Kellen O’Keefe, president & CEO of Flower One.

1 HOUR AGO