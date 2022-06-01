ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I work in a sunbed shop and there are eight types of tanner that come into the salon – which one are you?

By Sarah Bull
 5 days ago

IF you're a sunbed fan, how do you stand?

One woman, who works in a sunbed shop, has revealed the different types of customers she sees on a daily basis - and the cute nicknames she's given them all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fuZFo_0fx7X2zj00
Are you a 'CBA' sunbed user or more of a performer? Credit: tiktok.com/@tanallure
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkyMc_0fx7X2zj00
Or do you prefer a dance around when you're inside the cubicle? Credit: tiktok.com/@tanallure
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3QnK_0fx7X2zj00
The woman, who works in the Tan Allure salon, cited the Starfish as the best position to stand in to get an even tan Credit: tiktok.com/@tanallure

She detailed the stereotypical sunbed users in a video on TikTok for the Tan Allure salon in Aberdeen, as she began with the 'Waiter'.

Those who adopt that position are seen looking at their watch while waiting impatiently in the cubicle.

Next, the 'Kebab' - where the person stands with their legs apart, with their hands by their sides, and slowly turn around.

And thirdly, the 'Starfish'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aPo2m_0fx7X2zj00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3katqu_0fx7X2zj00

As it sounds, this involves the sunbed user standing with their arms and legs apart - in a starfish shape.

The more social media refined sunbed fans are called the 'Snapchatters' by tan shop employees, as they pout and pose for Snapchat pictures.

The 'Leaner' is next - those that are bored and end up leaning on the side of the cubicle.

In the same respect, the 'CBA' (can't be a**ed) is a customer who sits on the floor of the sunbed, waiting for it to finish.

Or are you the kind of person who prefers a jig around inside the cubicle?

If so you're more likely to be a 'Dancing Queen' or a 'Performer' - both of whom use their tanning time to belt out a song or have a dance.

Commenting on the video, one person wrote: "I’m a ‘wait for the lie downs because I’m lazy and can’t stand straight for 12 minutes’."

To which the poster replied: "Preach it for those lazy gals in the back - you’d get bored and end up being the kebab of you was to stand lol."

"I’m a guilty performer," another wrote.

While someone else added: "dancing queen, performer and starfish depending in how long I do."

Another person asked which is the best position for an even tan, to which the woman suggested the "starfish".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iuVdR_0fx7X2zj00
The Kebab turns around slowly like she's on a rotisserie Credit: tiktok.com/@tanallure
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IzGo7_0fx7X2zj00
Others that take social media pictures are known as the 'Snapchatters' Credit: tiktok.com/@tanallure
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vCKjo_0fx7X2zj00
The woman has come up with all the funny nicknames for her stereotypical customers Credit: tiktok.com/@tanallure

Comments / 0

