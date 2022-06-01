ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

LCE: 14 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors, other violations

By Vivian Muniz
 4 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania were charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed in multiple counties.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Wednesday on recently performed compliance checks.

LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state-licensed by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Counties included in this enforcement report include Berrks, Bucks, Lehigh, Montogomery, Northhampton, and Schuylkill.

According to police, the following 14 establishments were cited by the LCE, Allentown District Enforcement Office in May 2022, for serving alcohol to persons under 21 years of age:

Berks County:

  • B&D Enterprises, T/A Homer’s Bar & Grill
  • Duffers Beer and Soda
  • Maidencreek Distributing LLC

Bucks County:

  • A Place In The Country Inc.
  • The Iron Oven LLC
  • 146 Bust Inc
  • Craftys Taproom Inc
  • Warrington Pizza restaurants Inc
  • JAI Inc

Leigh County:

  • Standard Real Estate

Montgomery County:

  • Jefferson Drumm Ltd

Schuylkill County:

  • Anna Donoris, T/A Alanna’s
  • Integrity Distributing LCC, T/A Beer Haven
  • Pine Grove Diner

You can read the full list of citations below:

LCE Full Report Download

According to police, all charges will be brought before a judge and offenders can face penalties ranging from $50-$1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for a more serious offense.

The CDC says, “Alcohol is the most commonly used substance among young people in the U.S. 4 Data from several national surveys document the use of alcohol among young people.”

You can find more information about underage drinking by visiting the CDC’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

