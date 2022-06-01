Kunkletown man charged with possession and distribution of drugs

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for a Monroe County man they say possessed and sold drugs.

According to a police affidavit, Barry Frantz is wanted after a sting operation was conducted at Frantz’s residence on the 900 block of Molasses Valley Road, Polk Township, where he sold methamphetamine to a criminal informant.

Frantz is also stated to have sold drugs out of another individuals home on Elderberry Lane, where children also reside.

Frantz faces multiple charges of drug possession and distribution along with other related charges.

Anyone with information as to Frantz’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 570-460-9600.

