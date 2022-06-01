ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kunkletown, PA

Kunkletown man charged with possession and distribution of drugs

By Zachary Smith
 4 days ago

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for a Monroe County man they say possessed and sold drugs.

According to a police affidavit, Barry Frantz is wanted after a sting operation was conducted at Frantz’s residence on the 900 block of Molasses Valley Road, Polk Township, where he sold methamphetamine to a criminal informant.

Frantz is also stated to have sold drugs out of another individuals home on Elderberry Lane, where children also reside.

Frantz faces multiple charges of drug possession and distribution along with other related charges.

Anyone with information as to Frantz’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 570-460-9600.

MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Charged With Drug Trafficking

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Javier Guzman, age 50, of Pottsville, Pennsylvania, was indicted on May 17, 2022, by a federal grand jury for methamphetamine trafficking. The indictment was unsealed following Guzman’s arrest. According to United...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Man pleads guilty to $300k COVID relief fraud mid-trial

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Julian J. Levons of Henryville, Monroe County, pleaded guilty mid-trial to laundering COVID-19 relief loan funds gained through fraudulent means. Officials said the trial started on May 31, 2022 and abruptly ended when Levons entered the guilty plea on June 2. Levons was charged with obtaining two loans worth approximately $300,000 […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Contractor charged with theft in Wayne County

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — A contractor from Wayne County is facing charges after allegedly defrauding a homeowner out of nearly $60,000 dollars. Officials say Joshua Johnson was hired to do construction and renovation work on a home in Lake Ariel last summer. But Johnson did not complete the work,...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

