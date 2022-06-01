ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde school police chief says he’s still cooperating

By AP News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe school district police chief who served as on-site commander during last week’s deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, said Wednesday that he’s talking daily with investigators, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he has stopped cooperating. In a brief interview, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police...

