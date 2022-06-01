ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, MI

Kids 5-11 can get COVID-19 boosters at Burton walk-in clinic today

By Ron Fonger
The Flint Journal
The Flint Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BURTON, MI -- The Genesee County Health Department has scheduled a pediatric COVID-19 booster walk-in clinic at its Burton office from...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 1

Related
MLive

40,000 Flint Registry outreach packets, including free totes, headed to residents

FLINT, MI -- The Flint Registry says it’s kicking off a summer of outreach with a citywide mailing that includes a reusable tote and information for city residents. Approximately 40,000 totes are being mailed to Flint households by the organization, which registers individuals exposed to lead during the city’s water crisis and matches them with available health care and other resources.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

3 sentenced for ties to Flint Township illegal gambling facility

LANSING, MI – Three people were sentenced earlier this month to jail time served, probation and community service for their roles in an illegal gambling facility shutdown following a state investigation. Anthony Sutton, of Wilmington, North Carolina, Kara Schilling, of Flint, and Marjorie Brown, of Flint, were each sentenced...
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flint, MI
Coronavirus
County
Genesee County, MI
Local
Michigan Health
Genesee County, MI
Coronavirus
City
Burton, MI
City
Genesee Charter Township, MI
Genesee County, MI
Government
Genesee County, MI
Health
Flint, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Burton, MI
Government
Flint, MI
Government
The Flint Journal

Bay City Central celebrates 100th graduating class

BAY CITY, MI — A total of 222 graduates received diplomas as Bay City Central High School celebrated the Class of 2022 on Sunday afternoon, June 5. And it wasn’t just any graduating class. This was the 100th commencement ceremony in school history. “100 years of such an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walk In Clinic#Covid#Booster#Disease Control
The Flint Journal

Davison schools meets with local officials, starts public awareness campaign for bus safety

DAVISON, MI -- Bus drivers from the Davison Community Schools district recently met with local leaders to discuss an issue very specific to school districts: bus safety. Drivers, along with Transportation Supervisor Mark Fahr and Superintendent Kevin Brown, met with Davison, Davison Township and Richfield Township police chiefs last month to talk about the rising number of motorists who were driving past busses when red flashing lights and the stop sign are out.
DAVISON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Flint Journal

Man critically injured in Flint crash

FLINT, MI – A man was critically injured when he crashed on his motorized mini bike in Flint. The 43-year-old man was driving north on Norbert Street near Fremont Street when he ran off the road around 9:29 p.m., June 4, the Flint Police Department said. He then hit...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
17K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy