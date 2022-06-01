Kids 5-11 can get COVID-19 boosters at Burton walk-in clinic today
BURTON, MI -- The Genesee County Health Department has scheduled a pediatric COVID-19 booster walk-in clinic at its Burton office from...www.mlive.com
BURTON, MI -- The Genesee County Health Department has scheduled a pediatric COVID-19 booster walk-in clinic at its Burton office from...www.mlive.com
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 1