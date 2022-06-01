Kids 5-11 can get COVID-19 boosters at Burton walk-in clinic today

DAVISON, MI -- Bus drivers from the Davison Community Schools district recently met with local leaders to discuss an issue very specific to school districts: bus safety. Drivers, along with Transportation Supervisor Mark Fahr and Superintendent Kevin Brown, met with Davison, Davison Township and Richfield Township police chiefs last month to talk about the rising number of motorists who were driving past busses when red flashing lights and the stop sign are out.

