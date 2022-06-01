ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6-2-22 california man arrested for threatening kiel school district staff member

 4 days ago

A California man has been arrested for allegedly making threats to a staff member at the Kiel...

6-6-22 oshkosh man arrested following high speed chase in fdl county

An Oshkosh man was arrested following a short high speed chase in Fond du Lac County over the weekend. Shortly before midnight Saturday a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle for speeding on Highway 23 at County Highway W in the Town of Forest. After a short period of time, the driver fled the scene, traveling nearly two miles on Loehr and Poplar Roads before coming to a stop on TTT Road. A 62 year old Oshkosh man was arrested for 5th offense OWI, eluding and speeding.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
6-4-22 police search for cemetery shooter

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police are still searching for whoever opened fire during a funeral at a Wisconsin cemetery. Someone began shooting during Da’Shontay King’s funeral Thursday afternoon in Racine. King was fatally shot by Racine police last month. A 19-year-old woman and a 35-year-old woman were hit in Thursday’s cemetery shooting. No one else was injured. Police said Friday that the 19-year-old woman was treated and released. The 35-year-old woman was awake and alert after undergoing surgery. Police said multiple firearms were used.
RACINE, WI
6-4-22 waupun area teen seriously injured in fall from ledge

A Waupun teenager was seriously injured after falling from a cliff in a hiking area in Fond du Lac County. Shortly before midnight Friday the Fond du Lac County Dispatch Center received a 911 call that a 17 year old male fell from the Oakfield Ledge near Breakneck and Center Line Roads. Witnesses say the victim walked to the edge of the ledge, and lost his footing, falling approximately 15 feet. Witnesses say the victim had been consuming alcohol prior to the fall. Due to the steep and uneven terrain the city of Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue Technical Rescue team was utilized to rescue the patient. The male was flown by helicopter to Theda Care Regional Medical Clinic in Neenah with serious injuries.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
6-4-22 meatpacking company settles covid-19 workplace allegations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A national meatpacking company with a facility in Green Bay has agreed to pay about $15,000 to settle allegations of unsafe practices during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic sickened and killed Wisconsin workers. Wisconsin Public Radio reports the U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration announced the settlement last week. It applies to seven of JBS Packerland’s plants, including the Green Bay facility. The company closed that plant in late April 2020 after nearly 150 infections were linked to it. The plant reopened about a week later. OSHA said that by mid-August 357 infections had been confirmed at the plant.
GREEN BAY, WI
6-4-22 harley-davidson to restart wisconsin, pennsylvania plants

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Harley-Davidson is set to reopen plants in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania after sorting out issues with a supplier. The motorcycle manufacturer suspended operations at its plants in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and York, Pennsylvania, on May 19 for two weeks citing a regulatory complaint issue with a supplier. The company didn’t name the supplier or provide other details. Harley-Davidson’s stock dropped almost 9% the day the shutdown was announce. The company plans to restart the plants on Monday.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
6-6-22 fire damages fdl home

Two pets died in a fire that damaged a Fond du Lac home over the weekend. Shortly after 6pm Saturday firefighters were called to a residence at 250 Gillett Street and quickly brought the fire under control, but not before it caused extensive damage to the kitchen area. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the family.
FOND DU LAC, WI
6-4-22 kiel school board closes title IX investigation

The Kiel School Board has closed a Title IX investigation involving the usage of another student’s incorrect pronouns. The investigation drew national media attention and led to threats to the school district and city. The decision to close the investigation was made during a closed door meeting Thursday. After the meeting the school board issued a statement regarding their decision. “Consistent with our board policies and procedures, we have issued clear directives and expectations to all students involved in this matter for the purpose of preventing bullying and harassment and ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment for all of our students,” the letter said. The letter also said the Kiel Area School District “prohibits all forms of bullying and harassment in accordance with all laws, including Title IX,” and would continue to support all students in federally protected classes “consistent with board policy and the law.”
KIEL, WI
6-4-22 fdl vehicle chase

Fond du Lac police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a short chase in the city of Fond du Lac. The chase started shortly before 10:30pm Friday after police responded to the area of Thomas and Boardman Streets for a report of a suspicious incident. While responding to the call, an officer observed a vehicle driving recklessly on Hickory Street near Forest Avenue. The vehicle failed to pull over and reached speeds of approximately 35 MPH traveling through areas in the northwest portions of the City before coming to stop in the middle of the roadway on Lincoln Street at Thomas Street The driver fled on foot. Officers set up a perimeter and deployed a K9, but the suspect was not located.
FOND DU LAC, WI

