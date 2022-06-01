6-2-22 california man arrested for threatening kiel school district staff member

The Kiel School Board has closed a Title IX investigation involving the usage of another student’s incorrect pronouns. The investigation drew national media attention and led to threats to the school district and city. The decision to close the investigation was made during a closed door meeting Thursday. After the meeting the school board issued a statement regarding their decision. “Consistent with our board policies and procedures, we have issued clear directives and expectations to all students involved in this matter for the purpose of preventing bullying and harassment and ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment for all of our students,” the letter said. The letter also said the Kiel Area School District “prohibits all forms of bullying and harassment in accordance with all laws, including Title IX,” and would continue to support all students in federally protected classes “consistent with board policy and the law.”

KIEL, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO