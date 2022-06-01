ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you find all the people in this brain-melting optical illusion you’ve got a top IQ – how many can you spot?

By Jacob Bentley-York
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=091DC0_0fx7Vcza00

A BRAIN-melting optical illusion has emerged online which tests how intelligent you are.

If you find all the people in the image below then you’ve got a top IQ – but how many can you spot?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cfq1Q_0fx7Vcza00
How many people can you spot in the image?

The picture first emerged online after it was shared online by a user named Dark Sandy.

It challenges viewers to pick out the faces of seven people in the crowd.

It’s thought that if you score highly, roughly between six and seven, then you have a high IQ.

According to beautyalll, a score of six people means your brain is working fine, while a full score of seven means your mind is running fast.

IQ, which is short for Intelligence Quotient, is a way of measuring a person's intelligence and mental comprehension.

An IQ test can work out exactly what a person's intelligence is, by using a series of mental exercises to measure their mental agility.

Most test usually has two parts - verbal and performance - and cannot be faked as you either have the ability to answer the questions or you don't.

However, some argue that IQ tests are not an accurate way of measuring a person's ability and that the test is "fundamentally flawed."

Last month, The Sun revealed a personality test to see your type of intelligence.

The quiz - developed by AsapSCIENCE - first looks to see how emotionally intelligent you are by asking you to judge a person's expression.

It also judges your IQ by assessing your verbal and non-verbal abilities.

