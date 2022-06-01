ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC health officials find 2 more cases of presumed monkeypox

New York City health officials confirmed Wednesday that two more cases of orthopoxvirus have been discovered in the city. The Department of Health says these are presumed cases of monkeypox.

The virus is a rare, contagious disease that is usually found in western and central African countries and is stated does not occur naturally in the U.S. There is no link to travel in presumed cases right now.

Just last week, another possible case of monkeypox in New York City came back inconclusive by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Health Department says it will be doing contact tracing to uncover more information.

