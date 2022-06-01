ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

3 killed in apartment fire in west Houston

By NTV Houston Newsroom
ntvhoustonnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – At least three people lost their lives in an apartment fire in west...

ntvhoustonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ntvhoustonnews.com

Woman allegedly shot, killed by ex-husband in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY – Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a man accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife early Monday. The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. at a home on Saint Laurent Lane. Investigators told that the victim’s 16-year-old son initially called 911 about a burglary...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ntvhoustonnews.com

Man dies after falling out of vehicle in north Houston

HOUSTON – A man was killed after falling out of a moving car in north Houston early Friday. The incident happened at 2:15 a.m. near Kelley Street and Irvington Boulevard. According to police, an altercation took place at a gas station on Irvington. A man in his 50s jumped through the window of the moving car that drove off.
HOUSTON, TX
ntvhoustonnews.com

15-year-old boy drowns in Sims Bayou

HOUSTON – Rescue teams have found body of a 15-year-old boy who drowned in Sims Bayou in southeast Houston. According to police, the teen went fishing with his 14-year-old friend when the incident happened. The boys had asked to go fishing but their parents did not allow them. Investigators...
HOUSTON, TX
ntvhoustonnews.com

Man dies after being shot on Beechnut Street

HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was shot by someone at the intersection of Beechnut Street and Club Creek Drive on Friday. HPD units responded to the scene at around 1:00 a.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the torso. The male was down...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy