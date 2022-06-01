3 killed in apartment fire in west Houston

HARRIS COUNTY – Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a man accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife early Monday. The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. at a home on Saint Laurent Lane. Investigators told that the victim’s 16-year-old son initially called 911 about a burglary...
HOUSTON – A man was killed after falling out of a moving car in north Houston early Friday. The incident happened at 2:15 a.m. near Kelley Street and Irvington Boulevard. According to police, an altercation took place at a gas station on Irvington. A man in his 50s jumped through the window of the moving car that drove off.
HOUSTON – Rescue teams have found body of a 15-year-old boy who drowned in Sims Bayou in southeast Houston. According to police, the teen went fishing with his 14-year-old friend when the incident happened. The boys had asked to go fishing but their parents did not allow them. Investigators...
HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was shot by someone at the intersection of Beechnut Street and Club Creek Drive on Friday. HPD units responded to the scene at around 1:00 a.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the torso. The male was down...
