‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Exclusive: Mariahlynn And Rich Dollaz Are Put To The Monogamy Test — And One Of Them Fails!

Happy Hump Day!

Speaking of which, if you had to pick between Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn , which would you guess would be humping around?

‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ Experts Reveal Someone Wasn’t Honest During Lie Detector Test

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of ‘ Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ and we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip for your viewing pleasure.

This week the campers are given lie detector tests and the results are definitely going to surprise you. In the clip below, the experts reveal that both Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn were asked whether they would be in a monogamous relationship with each other. Both answered yes, but the lie detector test indicated deception on the part of just one of them. If you had to guess, would you think Mariahlynn failed, or Rich Dollaz?

Check out the clip below:

What did you think about Rich’s reaction? Would you walk away after these test results?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

It’s the last day of boot camp and it’s time for the ultimate decision: leave together or apart? Three of the six boot campers did not keep it 100, and tonight the truth is revealed. Will love prevail or will deceit finally break their bonds?

A new episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition​’ airs Thursday, June 2 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV

Will you be watching?