City of Laurel to Demonstrate Organic Weed Control System

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday announced the establishment of the Mayor’s Office of Infrastructure Development, an office that will be led by Matthew Garbark, the city’s first-ever infrastructure czar.
Reporting directly to Chief Administrative Officer Chris Shorter, the Mayor’s Office of Infrastructure Development will be tasked with supervising efforts for capital and infrastructure projects and serving as a resource on the availability of grant funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the mayor’s office said.
“I am truly excited to create this new office to coordinate major capital projects, support agencies in project delivery, and maximize our...
