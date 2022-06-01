ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MD

City of Laurel to Demonstrate Organic Weed Control System

cityoflaurel.org
 4 days ago

Mayor Craig A, Moe is pleased to announce that the City of Laurel is the...

www.cityoflaurel.org

Bay Net

DNR Plans To Restore Brook Trout Population In Anne Arundel

SEVERN, Md. — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has been approved by the Maryland Department of the Environment to restore a tributary stream of the Severn River in Anne Arundel County. The tributary being restored, the Jabez Branch, is somewhat of an oddity in Maryland’s Coastal Plain...
SEVERN, MD
Channelocity

Most expensive Baltimore neighborhoods--do you own a home here?

(Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) Baltimore, Maryland is a city rich in history. "Baltimore was established in 1729 and named for the Irish barony of Baltimore (seat of the Calvert family, proprietors of the colony of Maryland). It was created as a port for shipping tobacco and grain, and soon local waterways were being harnessed for flour milling."
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Another display of Tammany Hall, Towson-style

Johnny Olszewski flexes his muscle in the Baltimore County Council race, endorsing the opponents of candidates who pledge to end pay-to-play politics favored by the machine [OP-ED] Baltimore County politicians have long been known for their skill at running a suburban version of Tammany Hall, the legendary political machine in...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
ssgnews.com

Now Get DC Weed Delivery With Weed in DC (2022)

POLITICS
CBS Baltimore

Wildlife Authorities Remove Black Bear From Tree In Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A black bear caused a bit of a scene on Friday in Frederick County on Friday. The bear was spotted outside the Hampton Inn on Buckeystown Pike in Frederick, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said. “There I was coming to the hotel and I said, “Man there’s a bear in the parking lot right there,’” said a man named Shaggy. Onlookers said the bear walked near the hotel’s entrance, its pool and then climbed up a tree. Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources responded and tranquilized the bear, which clung to the tree before falling down. “The bear was sighted trying...
FREDERICK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland’s Only Workers Comp Pharmacy Now Open in Annapolis

RescueMeds Pharmacy has announced its opening in Annapolis, MD. Led by CEO Colleen Shields, RescueMeds is an anomaly in the pharmacy world. Rescue Meds is a fixture for many attorneys and stakeholders in the worker’s compensation space. RescueMeds exclusively serves injured workers in Maryland, as well as Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. More states […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Scott Forms Baltimore City’s Office Of Infrastructure Development

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday announced the establishment of the Mayor’s Office of Infrastructure Development, an office that will be led by Matthew Garbark, the city’s first-ever infrastructure czar. Reporting directly to Chief Administrative Officer Chris Shorter, the Mayor’s Office of Infrastructure Development will be tasked with supervising efforts for capital and infrastructure projects and serving as a resource on the availability of grant funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the mayor’s office said. “I am truly excited to create this new office to coordinate major capital projects, support agencies in project delivery, and maximize our...
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

Maryland Health Department: Residents Need To Protect Themselves From Hot, Humid Conditions

The state had its first heat-related death recently. Baltimore, Md. (KM) – Summer is on its way, and that means we could be experiencing hot and humid conditions on some days, making it uncomfortable to be outside. Dr. Clifford Mitchell, Director of the Environmental Health Bureau for the Maryland Department of Health, says our bodies are designed to operate at an average temperature of 98.6-degrees. “But when the body temperature gets too high, the machinery in the individual cells stop working, and that causes a whole bunch of problems that can lead to sickness and even death,” he says.
MARYLAND STATE
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

One Killed In Anne Arundel County Boating Accident

ANNE ARUNDEL CO, MD (WJZ)– Maryland Natural Resources Police say the body of a Crofton man has been recovered following a boating accident on the West River near Parish Creek Saturday evening. Police responded to the area around 6p.m. after a white center counsel boat struck a channel piling. The impact of the collision caused all six occupants to be ejected from the boat and into the water. One of the people thrown into the water failed to resurface following the crash. Officers and divers from several agencies including the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, Natural Resources Police, the Maryland State Police and the United States Coast guard searched the area and eventually located 21-year-old Nick Barton deceased in the water. The investigation into the fatal accident is still ongoing. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services Will Offer a Free Community-Based Diabetes Self-Management Program at Germantown Library on June 22.

The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with the Maryland Living Well Center of Excellence, will offer a free community-based Diabetes Self-Management Program (DSMP) beginning Wednesday, June 22. The six-week series will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Germantown Library. The Germantown Library is located at l9840 Century Blvd. in Germantown.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
FingerLakes1.com

UBI: Families in Maryland can get $500 a month- are you eligible?

There is a new proposal for a universal basic income program. If passed, families in Maryland could get $500 per month. June payments: Stimulus checks, tax rebates and UBI. If passed, this program would give 100 families in Annapolis, Maryland $500 a month. The plan will cost $800,000 and would be funded by aid given through the American Rescue Act. Find additional details here.
MARYLAND STATE
wnav.com

Gravity Main Break Causes Wastewater Overflow In Glen Burnie

A break in a 12-inch gravity sewer main caused a 10,800 gallon sanitary sewer overflow today in Glen Burnie. The overflow entered a tributary of Marley Creek near Norman Road. Bureau of Utility Operations Sewer Line Repair crews repaired an eight foot section of the main. Signs alerting the community...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Sewer Main Break In Glen Burnie Sends 10,800 Gallons Of Wastewater Into Marley Creek, Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Department of Health issued a recreational water quality alert Thursday after a sewer main break lead to contamination of a Glen Burnie creek. Officials said a break in a 12-inch gravity sewer main caused a 10,800-gallon sanitary sewer overflow Thursday in Glen Burnie, and the overflow entered a tributary of Marley Creek near Norman Road. Repair crews have fixed an eight-foot section of the main, but signs alerting the community have been posted and the area has been cleaned and limed, officials said. Anyone in contact with the affected area are advised to immediately wash well with soap and warm water. Clothes should also be washed. The Maryland Department of Environment and the Anne Arundel County Department of Health have been notified, officials said.
GLEN BURNIE, MD

