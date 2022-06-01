ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'One big family under God:' Fallen soldiers remembered at Pinecrest ceremony

By Kerri Bartlett, The Daily Herald
Pastor George Bullock of E. 8th Street Church of God in Columbia officiated a Memorial Day ceremony at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Columbia on Monday, drawing guests to remember fallen Americans on the battlefield.

The Columbia Central High School ROTC presented the flags, volunteering their time during  the ceremony.

Rev. T.D. Byrdsong of Columbia performed a song, before guest speaker Allen Hayes, retired U.S. Navy Personnelman First Class, delivered a speech.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BOewD_0fx7SDIa00

Hayes told the audience to give thanks and show appreciation for freedoms gained through the ultimate sacrifice.

"If it weren't for us, where would we be," he said. "Go celebrate with your family and friends. Be grateful for those who sacrificed for the task put before us.

"We are all one big family under God."

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: 'One big family under God:' Fallen soldiers remembered at Pinecrest ceremony

