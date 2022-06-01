ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Customers are prioritizing air travel, says Delta CEO

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian joins CNBC's Phil LeBeau...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, Tesla, American Airlines and more

Here are the stocks making the biggest moves in midday trading Friday. Coinbase – Shares of the cryptocurrency services provider fell 9.7% after it extended a hiring pause and said it plans to pull some accepted job offers. The freeze will last "for as long as this macro environment requires," its chief people officer said in a blog post.
STOCKS
CNBC

Starbucks is looking externally for its next CEO, Howard Schultz says

Starbucks' next CEO will come from outside the company, interim leader Howard Schultz told The Wall Street Journal. "For the future of the company, we need a domain of experience and expertise in a number of disciplines that we don't have now," Schultz told the newspaper. Despite speculation from analysts...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Boeing's Calhoun tries to calm investors

The Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun tries to reassure investors. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Courtney Garcia, Pete Najarian and Guy Adami.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Bastian
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts are gaining more confidence in these stocks

The last week of May put our minds slightly at ease with a relief rally (or rather, a bear market rally). Nonetheless, inflation remained in the back of investors' minds no matter how hard they tried to buy-the-dip and sustain the rally. In the event that harder days are more...
STOCKS
CNBC

How companies are shifting their office spend to lure reluctant workers back

As companies navigate having both in-office and at-home workers, the role of the traditional office is being reconsidered. Having less people in an office every day could mean cutting space, but those spaces need to better suit the workforce of today, executives say. How that experience evolves could be the...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Air Lines#Delta Airlines#Cnbc
CNBC

6 exceptional retail winners that Jim Cramer says are a buy

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday highlighted six retail winners with standout quarters that investors should be lining up to purchase. "As the market trends down here, every single one of these … is a buy," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday highlighted six retail winners...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Spirit Airlines, Didi Global, Keurig Dr Pepper and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Spirit Airlines (SAVE) – Spirit jumped 6.1% in the premarket after JetBlue (JBLU) sweetened its bid for Spirit. JetBlue will increase its breakup fee for the deal to $350 million and pay part of that as a dividend if the deal is consummated, increasing the value to $31.50 per share. JetBlue shares were unchanged.
STOCKS
CNBC

How retail investors are restrategizing into leveraged and inverse funds

More retail traders are taking a page from the pros by investing in leveraged and inverse funds. The most active exchange-traded fund on retail trading platform Webull is the ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, in terms of the number of shares changing hands. Proshares routinely sees $5 billion in notional trade...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
CNBC

Union claims Starbucks illegally closing cafe to retaliate, Bloomberg reports

The workers union at Starbucks is claiming the coffee chain is shutting down a recently unionized cafe in retaliation for its activist efforts, Bloomberg News reported. It's the latest escalation between a rapidly growing national labor movement and the coffee giant. Workers United reportedly said in a Friday filing with...
ITHACA, NY
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Stocks set to bounce after Wall Street's losing week. Wall Street was set to take premarket increases into Monday's open after a rough session Friday, led lower by the Nasdaq's nearly 2.5% decline. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 logged their eighth down week in the past nine but held the bulk of the prior week's respective 6.8% and 6.6% gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped for its ninth week out of the last 10 but also kept more of the prior week's more than 6.2% advance.
STOCKS
CNBC

What to watch today: Stocks set to bounce after Wall Street's losing week

Wall Street was set to take premarket increases into Monday's open after a rough session Friday, led lower by the Nasdaq's nearly 2.5% decline. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 logged their eighth down week in the past nine but held the bulk of the prior week's respective 6.8% and 6.6% gains. The Dow dropped for its ninth week out of the last 10 but also kept more of the prior week's more than 6.2% advance. (CNBC)
STOCKS
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: I like Lam Research over Taiwan Semiconductor

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Verizon Communications Inc: "I've been recommending the oils, not the telecoms." Occidental Petroleum Corp: "I would prefer to see you in Chevron." Masimo...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy