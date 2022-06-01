Customers are prioritizing air travel, says Delta CEO

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Stocks set to bounce after Wall Street's losing week. Wall Street was set to take premarket increases into Monday's open after a rough session Friday, led lower by the Nasdaq's nearly 2.5% decline. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 logged their eighth down week in the past nine but held the bulk of the prior week's respective 6.8% and 6.6% gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped for its ninth week out of the last 10 but also kept more of the prior week's more than 6.2% advance.

