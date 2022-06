WLOS - The Hendersonville Honeycrisps are off to a 2-0 start on the young season after taking down Marion Sunday afternoon. The Honeycrisps took a 2-0 lead early in the contest. The Swamp Foxes did knot up the game in the 4th, but Hendersonville kept the pressure on to win it 7-4 the final.

MARION, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO