Mountain Lion enters high school classroom

By John Ferrannini
 4 days ago

PESCADERO ( KRON ) – A mountain lion entered Pescadero High School on the Peninsula, according to a tweet from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office.

The Sheriff’s office confirmed that “all students and staff are safe,” and that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been notified so it can remove the mountain lion, which is being contained inside a classroom.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

KRON4 News

KRON4 News

