Tanning salon death: Woman in her 30s dies in Swansea

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman in her 30s has died at a tanning salon in Swansea. South Wales Police said its officers were called to Lextan, on Carmarthen Road, Fforestfach, on Saturday afternoon by the ambulance...

www.bbc.co.uk

#Salon#Tanning#Swansea#South Wales Police#Wales#Welsh Ambulance Service#The Wales Air Ambulance
Daily Mail

Heartbroken family of newlywed bride, 30, who was found dead in tanning cubicle after collapsing with suspected heart problem launch fundraising appeal to fly her home to New Zealand

The heartbroken family of a newlywed bride found dead in a Swansea tanning salon is raising cash to fly her home to New Zealand. Piata Tauwhare, 30, collapsed in the tanning booth after booking an appointment for an 11-minute session. The alarm was raised when her worried husband Ifan Jones,...
WORLD
