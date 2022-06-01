ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

DougCo. deputy fired after arrest for criminal wrongdoing

By Óscar Contreras
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy was fired from the force following allegations of criminal wrongdoing last month, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Carley Jackson, 24, was arrested and booked into the Douglas County Detention Facility on Tuesday after it was found she had introduced contraband in the detention facility less than a week earlier, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Jackson is now facing bribery, attempt to influence a public servant, first-degree official misconduct, conspiracy, and introducing contraband in the second-degree charges.

The woman posted a $10,000 bond Tuesday night and was due in court Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said she was no longer employed with the sheriff’s office.

The investigation into these allegations is ongoing.

Related
1310kfka.com

Greeley man charged in child’s death accused of rioting behind bars

A Greeley man charged with murdering his girlfriend’s young child appears in court. The Greeley Tribune reports 29-year-old Andy Carter Jr. went before a Weld County judge last Thursday to face new charges of rioting in a detention facility, harassment, and obstruction of government operations. Police initially arrested Carter in July on charges of child abuse after he brought his girlfriend’s 18-month-old girl to the emergency room with a severe brain bleed. She later died, and those charges were upgraded to murder. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Bernard Antwone Ware Arrested, Facing 1st Degree Murder Charges In April Deadly Shooting

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in the shooting death on Elbert Street that happened in April. Bernard Antwone Ware, 18, of Denver is facing charges of first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old. Bernard Antwone Ware (credit: Adams County) On April 25, deputies rushed to the 700 block of Elbert Street at 4:30 a.m. for a gunshot victim. When they arrived inside the residence, they found the 19-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to the back. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died. (credit: CBS) Ware was taken into custody on June 3. He remains in custody in the Adams County Detention Facility pending further court proceedings. (credit: CBS)
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Domestic dispute in Garden City leads to assault of good Samaritan

A man and woman are both charged in connection with a violent assault that stemmed from a domestic dispute in Weld County over Memorial Day weekend. Police arrested Steven Regalado and Vanessa Sena. Police said a Regalado and Sena got into a fight at 8th Avenue and 26th Street. The Greeley Tribune reports a passerby tried to break them up, and police said Regalado attacked him, and then jumped into the man’s truck-which contained his children. As he tried to drive away, he struck an SUV, continued on the sidewalk, and hit a large boulder which left the vehicle disabled. The bystander and his wife were injured as they tried to get their truck back. Regalado and Sena face a host of charges, including robbery, kidnapping, harassment, assault. Read the full story at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GARDEN CITY, CO
K2 Radio

Larimer County Deputy Shoots And Kills Man Wanted For Felonies

The shooting death of a man who was allegedly shot and killed on Wednesday in an exchange of gunfire with Larimer County deputies is under investigation. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, the incident began late Wednesday afternoon when parole officials asked deputies to arrest a man wanted on a pair of felony warrants.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Man arrested for deadly shooting in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo — The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) has arrested 18-year-old Bernard Antwone Ware in connection to a shooting in April that left a man dead. According to ACSO, deputies responded to a home in the 700 block of Elbert Street early on the morning of April 25 for a gunshot wound victim.
coloradopolitics.com

Douglas County drunk driving conviction reversed due to biased juror

The state's second-highest court has reversed a defendant's drunk driving-related convictions after determining a Douglas County judge allowed a biased juror to serve on his trial. Jurors found Daniel Paul Haag guilty of driving while ability impaired and careless driving after another driver hit his vehicle. The two sides disputed...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Maestas-Sanchez set for final arraignment

Joseph Maestas-Sanchez, the man accused of murdering 71-year-old Michael Lewis in August 2021, was set for final arraignment in September during a hearing Friday morning. Maestas-Sanchez was arrested after police were called to the 2200 block of Sunridge Circle in Broomfield on Aug. 25, where Lewis was found fatally shot in his driveway.
BROOMFIELD, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Lafayette man’s death deemed suspicious; suspect arrested

A man was arrested Friday after a homicide investigation began Thursday near Lafayette. Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, Boulder County communications received a 911 call reporting a death inside a residence in the 12100 block of Flagg Drive in unincorporated Boulder County, according to a news release. First responders determined...
The Denver Gazette

Man who killed girlfriend in 1990s sentenced to prison

A 58-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend nearly 24 years ago. Crespin Nene-Perez pled guilty to one count of second-degree murder in the death of Bonny Baker, 47, earlier this year, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. "Violent crime cold cases are among the most challenging cases we handle," said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann in a news release....
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Susan Baffour Arrested, Accused In 8-Year-Old’s Death

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have arrested a woman in connection with an 8-year-old’s death. Susan Baffour is being held on investigation of first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death charges. Susan Baffour (credit: Denver Police) Baffour, 61, is the victim’s relative. She was arrested in connection with the death investigation at 1900 Ulster in Denver. The victim’s name and manner of death will be released by the Denver Medical Examiner’s Office. UPDATE: Denver 8-Year-Old’s Death On Ulster Street Now Being Investigated As A Homicide, Great Aunt Under Arrest
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Suspect in Aurora hotel shooting sentenced

AURORA, Colo. — A man who was arrested following a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured at an Aurora hotel last fall received a deferred sentence and could avoid prison time as long he complies with the conditions of his probation. Accessory to a crime.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Man now facing murder charge in Boulder homicide

BOULDER, Colo. — A man who was arrested on vehicular homicide and other charges in connection with the death of another man in April is now facing a second-degree murder charge in the same case, prosecutors said. Alan Moody, 21, was arrested in early April in connection with the...
BOULDER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

