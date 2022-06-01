DougCo. deputy fired after arrest for criminal wrongdoing

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy was fired from the force following allegations of criminal wrongdoing last month, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Carley Jackson, 24, was arrested and booked into the Douglas County Detention Facility on Tuesday after it was found she had introduced contraband in the detention facility less than a week earlier, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Jackson is now facing bribery, attempt to influence a public servant, first-degree official misconduct, conspiracy, and introducing contraband in the second-degree charges.

The woman posted a $10,000 bond Tuesday night and was due in court Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said she was no longer employed with the sheriff’s office.

The investigation into these allegations is ongoing.