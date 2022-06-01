Why more Americans should visit the offices of members of Congress

Amy Phan West is pledging to find common ground, without compromising an inch, if elected this fall to represent California’s newly configured 47th Congressional District. The Orange County Republican is likely to discover that achieving her goal is even more difficult than two immediate challenges: outpacing Republican Scott Baugh in California’s top-two primary on June 7 and, if she were to advance to the November ballot, ousting incumbent Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA). The 47th Congressional District was drawn to elect Democrats, and Porter is a rather popular and well-funded Democrat. As of May 18, the congresswoman reported accumulating $18.7 million in cash on hand to spend on her reelection bid. Phan West? $9,916.09.

