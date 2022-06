CHILLICOTHE- Emergency crews responded to a fire coming from a single story home in Chillicothe Sunday evening. In a press release from the Chillicothe Fire Department, the department received a page for a structure fire at 225 Herriford St, saying it was behind a bookshelf in the living room area and that everyone was outside of the home. When emergency crews arrived at the scene, flames were coming from the front porch and living room area. The crew used 2500 gallons of water and 20 gallons of foam to extinguish the flames, and to perform salvage and overhaul. A ventilation fan was placed in the doorway and a hole was cut in the roof to help with the cooling process. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO