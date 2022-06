Whoever is in charge of the Biden administration’s response to the baby formula crisis, it is definitely not Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. Asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday when she first learned about the formula shortage, Raimondo said, “Uh, I first learned about it, you know, a couple of months ago.” Which led Tapper to cut in, “So April?”

