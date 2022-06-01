Conroe Service League property has ties to early sheriff

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Houston-based nonprofit Combined Arms hosted the 2nd Annual VetFest in Montgomery County Saturday. Last year’s event was in Magnolia in May. This year the event was expanded to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. The afternoon portion featured an interactive afternoon of family fun with free admission that included food trucks, local craft beer and spirits, bounce houses, a petting zoo and countless veteran serving organizations and nonprofits dedicated to veterans and their families. In the evening, a concert was headlined by musician Cory Morrow.
