Conroe Service League property has ties to early sheriff

ROMAN FOREST, Texas – Deputies say the bodies of a missing couple were found in the woods of Roman Forest in Montgomery County on Sunday morning. Two men who were riding 4-wheelers on trails in the wooded area just south of Galaxy Drive discovered the human remains around 10 a.m. They came across a vehicle that one of the males had spotted about two weeks ago and thought to be an abandoned vehicle.

ROMAN FOREST, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO