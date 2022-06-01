ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport man found guilty of stabbing, killing wheelchair-bound victim

By Emily McLeod
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A man who told investigators he was on meth and up for days when he stabbed and killed a woman in February of last year was found guilty at trial Wednesday.

William Burks allegedly stabbed 64-year-old Cynthia Black in the neck. Black was in a wheelchair.

Burks told investigators that he was on meth and had been awake for seven days.

Parker resident sues city over neighborhood park

Burks admitted to stabbing Black with a small kitchen knife in February 2021. Investigators said Burks then ran to a nearby home and stole a car. Deputies took him into custody a short time later.

Burks claimed he stabbed Black with the intent of killing her because he believed she harmed his child.

