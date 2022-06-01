2 Austin Chick-fil-A’s to use self-driving vehicles
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Chick-fil-A’s in downtown Austin received self-driving vehicles Tuesday to begin test deliveries, according to a release from Refraction AI .
The company said its goal was to provide energy-efficient meal deliveries.
“Autonomous delivery using Refraction’s robots creates an exciting new opportunity to extend the Chick-fil-A experience to a growing number of delivery guests,” Luke Steigmeyer, an operator at the 6th & Congress Chick-fil-A, said.
After initial testing, Chick-fil-A and Refraction AI plan to continue exploring autonomous delivery in Austin.
Refraction AI announced the Chick-fil-A on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will have self-driving vehicles in late June.
