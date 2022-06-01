ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

2 Austin Chick-fil-A’s to use self-driving vehicles

By Julianna Russ
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MIagu_0fx7N8VT00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Chick-fil-A’s in downtown Austin received self-driving vehicles Tuesday to begin test deliveries, according to a release from Refraction AI .

The company said its goal was to provide energy-efficient meal deliveries.

“Autonomous delivery using Refraction’s robots creates an exciting new opportunity to extend the Chick-fil-A experience to a growing number of delivery guests,” Luke Steigmeyer, an operator at the 6th & Congress  Chick-fil-A, said.

After initial testing, Chick-fil-A and Refraction AI plan to continue exploring autonomous delivery in Austin.

Refraction AI announced the Chick-fil-A on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will have self-driving vehicles in late June.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
KXAN

Texas regional rideshare app grows in popularity amid summer travel season

Since 2018, Hitch has operated out of Austin as a long distance rideshare service, similar to an Uber or Lyft but with a more regional emphasis. The app's growth trend has been consistent in the past four years, with seasonal peaks centered around holidays, college schedules and summertime, said Curtis Rogers, Hitch's head of partnerships.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin Chick#Vehicles#Downtown Austin#Refraction Ai#Autonomous#Nexstar Media Inc
KXAN

Project Connect previews light rail vehicle designs

These come ahead of updated, 30% design and cost estimates officials are expected to release this summer, which will give a more accurate — albeit still preliminary — insight into the overall costs and design features of the vehicles.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
KXAN

Small baby formula shipment comes to Austin — how it will be distributed

There's finally a little relief in sight for parents seeking baby formula. Austin Mayor Steve Adler's office announced Thursday it secured a small stockpile of 436 tubs of baby formula to help some local agencies. This comes as the White House said new shipments are on the way from the U.K. and Australia. This week, President Joe Biden admitted he wasn't aware of the severity of the crisis for two months.
KXAN

KXAN

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy