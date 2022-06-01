Henrico Police seeking person of interest in connection to stolen vehicle case

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest connected who is connected to a stolen vehicle case.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of North Parham Road on May 22 for a report of a stolen vehicle. When police arrived on the scene, the victim said that his 2005 Ford F-150 was stolen after he parked it and went inside a store in the area.

Henrico Police are seeking this person of interest in connection to the case. (Credit: Henrico Police Division)

Police later learned that the vehicle may have been involved in an ATM larceny the following day, on May 23, in Rockbridge County.

Days after the vehicle was reported stolen, it was located abandoned on the side of I-95 south near mile marker 107. Police collected evidence from the vehicle, including a receipt to a business in Fredericksburg.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Henrico Police Division at 804- 501-5248 , submit an anonymous tip through the P3Tips app or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.