Brenda Petty has been chosen to represent Dickson County in the upcoming “Best of the Best” TAFCE Western Region competition on Aug. 9 in Jackson. “Best of the Best” recognizes and honors outstanding members of the Tennessee Association for Family and Community Education who have given over and beyond the norm in the performance of duties as a volunteer, through unselfish acts for the betterment of their community.

DICKSON COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO