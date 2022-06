Well, COVID did it again and knocked our May potluck right off the schedule. But BICA will be back for the June potluck on Wednesday, June 15 at 5:30 p.m. All who are fully COVID vaccinated and boosted are invited. As in the past, you are asked to bring either a main dish, a side, a salad or a dessert to share. There will be no sharing of appetizers at this gathering, but you may bring your own for your own use. Be sure to bring your beverage of choice. BICA will have coffee and water available. There will be both inside and outside seating (weather permitting). All residents and their guests are welcome to attend BICA events.

