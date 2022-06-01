Sand City Police investigating shooting on Catalina and Orange

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose have arrested a suspect in one of two separate fatal shootings over the weekend, according to authorities.Police said the shootings were the city's 13th and 14th homicides this year.Police said officers responded to a call of a person shot Saturday evening at approximately 7:31 p.m. on the 3800 block of Monterey Road. Arriving officers located an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.A suspect, identified as 38-year-old San Jose resident Vu Thai, was located at the scene and was taken into custody by...
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, a man was shot and killed in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. According to police, they responded to a report of a shooting in a backyard in the 3200 block of Allston Way. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 38-year-old man who had been […]
The West Palm Seaside Police Division is asking for the general public’s assist figuring out this gun-wielding suspect. When you acknowledge him, name the West Palm Seaside Police Division at (561) 822-1900.
SAN JOSE (BCN) -- Police are searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting a Safeway store employee early Sunday after a dispute in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood.The shooting was reported about 3:35 a.m. and when police arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police did not say whether the the shooting occurred inside or outside the Safeway store, located at 1530 Hamilton Ave.RELATED ARTICLE: Suspect arrested in San Jose fatal shooting SaturdayThe employee and another man were in an altercation just before the shooting, according to a San Jose police news release."The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation," San Jose police officer Steve Aponte said in a news release on Sunday afternoon.The suspect, who has not been identified, remains at large, police said.The victim's name has not been released. The death is San Jose's 14th homicide this year.
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Saturday evening, a fatal shooting occurred in a self-defense circumstance in Stockton, said the Stockton Police Department.
On Saturday, officers responded to a shooting around 6:30 p.m. near Allston Way.
When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man who had been shot and was suffering from major injuries.
Medics transported the man to a local hospital, but unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries.
Due to the circumstances, detectives were called to investigate.
They found that the 38-year-old now-deceased man had tried to physically attack a caretaker in the backyard at a home.
The caretaker, a 43-year-old man, fearing for his life, shot the attacker.
After that, the caretaker dialed 911 for assistance. The shooting looked to be justified at the time, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.
However, the investigation is currently ongoing.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A carjacking suspect was arrested after a 50-minute chase that involved air support, said the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Javier Caballero of Stockton, had been seen with a firearm and overheard saying he would “not go back to jail.”
Officers found Caballero driving a stolen vehicle and led them on a 50-minute-long pursuit.
Air support was requested and they continued to pursue Caballero.
After a successful spike-strip was used by CHP, Caballero fled on foot from his disabled vehicle and was quickly taken into custody by deputies.
The chase caused no reported injuries or damage to public or private property.
Caballero was booked at the local jail on multiple felony charges stemming from his arrest as well as an outstanding felony warrant.
MERCED- Austin Welch (23) was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. On Sunday, May 29th at 12:19 AM, officers responded to Zoomy's 76 Gas Station at 3006 G Street for an assault. The 27 year-old victim had just...
38-Year-Old Man Dies in Pedestrian Collision on Crows Landing Road. According to the authorities, the accident happened just before 2:00 a.m. Investigators revealed that a Chrysler PT Cruiser struck a man in the eastbound lane of West Main Street, west of Crows Landing Road. The driver of the PT Cruiser,...
Police arrested a 49-year-old Paso Robles man after finding a large quantity of psilocybin mushrooms, rifles, an AK-47, and other handguns and paraphernalia, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.
Police arrested a 49-year-old Paso Robles man after finding a large quantity of psilocybin mushrooms, rifles, an AK-47, and other handguns and paraphernalia, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.
Scotts Valley police said they arrested a man after allegedly slapping an elderly woman walking with her grandson on Scotts Valley Drive Thursday morning.
The post Man arrested after slapping elderly woman in Scotts Valley appeared first on KION546.
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a convenience store and got away on a bicycle. On Tuesday around 12:40 a.m. officers responded to a report of a robbery at the 7-11 at 2255 East Gerard Avenue. Officers say the robbery suspect was able […]
SANTA CRUZ -- Police in Santa Cruz are investigating a suspicious fire early Thursday morning that destroyed six city vehicles and appeared related to newly painted graffiti messages found nearby criticizing treatment of the homeless, according to authorities.According to police, at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday, "a fire was ignited at the City Parks Yard, destroying six City Parks vehicles." Police also found spray-painted messages left at the scene related to the city's homelessness response work.One message on a exterior building wall read "Leave homeless alone!" while a second message spray painted on the pavement said "Stop sweeping!" Police said the damage from the fire is currently estimated at around $300,000."This egregious incident is an attack on the City and on our employees who work hard every single day. Our first priority is our employees' safety, and we are working with the Parks team to ensure they receive any support they need," J. Elizabeth Smith with the city manager's office told KSBW. The police investigation is ongoing with officers canvasing the area for possible witnesses and checking for surveillance video that might provide clues as to who could have started the destructive fire.
This morning, at 5:42 a.m., the male victim, 23, was driving past his parents' home in the 6700 block of Everest Avenue when he saw the suspects lying in wait to commit a robbery. The victim confronted the three suspects...
SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Soledad Police said they arrested a man after allegedly running a stop sign. Adrian Hernandez, 22, was also driving unlicensed, said police. A K-9 unit checked the car and found a loaded firearm not registered to Hernandez. Suspect Adrian Hernandez. Hernandez was booked into Monterey County Jail, said police.
The post Soledad Police arrest unlicensed driver after finding firearm appeared first on KION546.
Sand City Police told KION that the Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Sand City.
Sand City Police told KION that the Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Sand City.
TRACY (CBS13) — Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a double shooting in Tracy that left one person dead, police said Thursday.
The Tracy Police Department said both suspects, 16 and 17, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, conspiracy, and terrorist threats.
At around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police dispatchers were notified of a shooting that happened in the area of Tracy Boulevard and Valpico Road. As officers arrived at the scene, a local hospital reported to police that two gunshot victims — a woman, 20, and a teen, 17 — had arrived at the emergency room.
The woman was later pronounced dead while the other person remained in care with serious injuries, police said.
Investigators identified the two suspects by the early morning. The 17-year-old tried to flee a surveillance operation but was captured moments later by detectives. The 16-year-old was located and arrested next. Both suspects are Tracy residents.
A major injury motorcycle crash was reported by officials in Modesto on the night of Thursday, June 2, 2022. The incident occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m. on northbound Highway 99 at the Beckwith Road offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Major Injury Motorcycle Crash in Modesto.
Sand City Police told KION that the Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Sand City.
