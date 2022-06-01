ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has much higher approval than Biden in Michigan: Poll

By David M. Drucker
 5 days ago

Fresh polling in Michigan revealed the political headwinds Democrats face heading into the midterm elections, which are shaping up to be a Republican wave that could sweep them from power locally and in Washington, D.C.

In a mid-May survey commissioned for the Detroit Regional Chamber, President Joe Biden’s job approval rating in this key Midwestern battleground was an abysmal 36% among registered voters, with 55% disapproving. Additionally, 69% of Michigan voters said the United States is on the “wrong track,” with only 17% believing the country is on the “right track.”

THE CBO CONFIRMS BIDENFLATION IS REAL

Numbers like that usually portend defeat for the party in power — and Democrats are in charge, both in Washington, D.C., and in the Michigan governor’s mansion and other top state constitutional offices in Lansing. However, this May 9-13 survey also contained a bright spot for Democrats in Michigan. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s job approval rating is a respectable 49%, with 41% disapproving.

"The bad news is [Whitmer’s] party is in power, and the voters are very angry over the economy," Richard Czuba, founder of the Lansing-based Glengariff Group, which conducted the poll, told the Detroit News .

"The good news, however, is the voters, particularly independents, appear to be making a clear delineation between Joe Biden and Gretchen Whitmer in this state," Czuba added.

The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points. Other key findings from the survey include:

  • Voters were more positive about the direction of their state than they are about the direction of the country, with 50% saying Michigan is on the wrong track and 32% saying it is on the right track.
  • Inflation was rated the top priority by 33% of voters, followed by 13% saying “road or infrastructure” and 11% saying the Supreme Court’s looming decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate federal protections for abortion rights.
  • Voters are even more pessimistic about the state of the national economy than the direction of the country, and 73% said the economy is on the wrong track while just 19% said it is on the right track.
  • Whitmer’s job approval with independent voters was 42%, with 40% disapproving — not great. But Biden’s rating with independents was a horrific 18%, with 63% disapproving.

Whitmer was elected in 2018, a Democratic wave year. Multiple Republicans are vying to take her on this fall, with a spirited primary campaign underway to pick a nominee. In 2020, Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Michigan, 50.6% to 47.8%.

Sly Q
4d ago

Whitmer. must be buying votes with that 200 million she made this year. why else would you vote for someone that has done nothing for Michigan. the only one she helps is her self.

Knock Knock?
4d ago

Make her President. Dementia-Crats are dangerous to the USA AND our Future. Wake up people stop the madness. NOW!

Doc
4d ago

And a swarm of mosquitoes has a higher approval rating than either of them.

