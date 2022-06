The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library Summer Read program got off to a strong start with a kick-off event Saturday. It was a great turnout for the event that included food trucks, bounce houses and plenty of reading themed activities, and Director DeeAnna Sova says while things officially kicked off June 1, they got a lot of people registered and ready to go. Don’t worry if you missed it—Sova says you can also sign up online and get the paperwork needed to log your reading hours.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO