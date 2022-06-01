Midland Animal Shelter sees increase

400 miles away from the coast and under the desert sun of Midland County, an alligator was found near a person’s mobile home at an RV Park, according to People. The individual immediately called the police, who came to the rescue. The County’s sheriff shared on a FaceBook post that deputy Rodriguez, the policeman who received the call, and the whole police body were shocked by the call.
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in finding a food delivery employee who police say was caught on camera damaging someone’s property. On June 2nd around 12:16 pm, Big Spring Police Officers responded to a call from the 700 block […]
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - For over 30 years Betenbough has been giving back to the community and building beautiful homes throughout the Permian Basin. This time though, they are giving away a free home to one lucky contestant in their brand-new development over in Greenwood. This new home is 2-thousand...
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, On May 22nd, 2022 a male subject entered United Supermarket located at 1002 Andrews Hwy and attempted to steal three packages of brisket valued at $178.42. The wheels to the subject’s cart locked up when he was exiting the front...
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The West Texas Food Bank is excited to bring back the Kids Farmers Market to the West Texas Food Bank Odessa Facility. Thanks to a donation from H-E-B, the Kids Farmers Market will be distributing free produce to children, and different community organizations will be present to discuss different topics relating to food and the environment.
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Theft of purebred dogs is rising, especially certain types of bulldogs. “Panic. Absolute, sheer panic,” said dog owner Sarah Vincent. Vincent vividly remembers when her french bulldog, Bella Mae, was stolen from her front yard. “She was sitting right by me, and a car came...
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Midland man is still recovering in the ICU after he was involved in a bad motorcycle accident on highway 191 last weekend. Sunday night around 8 o’clock, Midlander Joshua Keith was riding his motorcycle on highway 191 when high winds caused him to loose control and crash his bike on […]
Summer 2022 is in full swing and Dominos is bringing it back. It's time once again for the $3 Dollar Dominos Pizza Summer Event! WHILE SUPPLIES LAST...you can swing by these 2 Dominos locations THIS TUESDAY JUNE 7TH between 5p and 7 pm and buy a $3 Medium Pizza! Here's when and where it's happening...
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A project to build an overpass to take Highway 191 over the planned extension of Yukon Road in western Midland County between Odessa and Midland is scheduled to begin the week of June 6, 2022. The 30-month project will have several phases that will include traffic pattern changes. The most important […]
I am a TikTok addict. I said I never would be but these days when I hear of something going 'viral' more than likely it came from TikTok so there I go. My children constantly show me funny videos, great recipes and vacation hot spots. I mean, it really is the cheapest form of entertainment on my phone. I don't have to pay to scroll through countless videos.
A local food trailer is putting Odessa on the map. Brantley Creek BBQ has been around for two-and-a-half years and keeps growing in popularity. “It’s a salt and pepper kind of thing,” says owner Brandon McPherson. “Oak and a little mesquite. We put our own twist to it.” The trailer sits off of North Tanglewood […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS and TxDOT are asking drivers to avoid the area of SH 158 and Tom Craddick Highway Friday evening. This shut down is due to a crash in the area. Anyone driving in the area should expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible. At...
Midland and Odessa have always been at odds with each other for as long as I have been alive. Like the saying that went around here for years that Midland is where you raise a family and Odessa is where you raise hell, so which city got the worst reviews online?
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed and three others were injured in two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near Midland, according to the Texas DPS. The crash occurred just before 4:50 p.m. at State Highway 158 and the Tom Craddick Highway about 6 miles west of Midland. DPS said...
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize these individuals? Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers need your help finding three people who police say were caught on camera stealing. On May 30th around 7:12 pm, Big Spring Police responded to a call regarding a theft at Wal-Mart located in the 200 block of W. […]
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after a crash happened in Midland, Friday afternoon. According to Texas DPS, the crash took place June 3rd around 4:48 pm on state highway 158 at Tom Craddick, just 6 miles west of Midland. Deputies say that a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe was headed southwest on the […]
One Midland community is mourning after a young man was killed in a crash. Montezuma Sheriff Deputies said last Wednesday, May 25th, 20-year-old Travis Beeson was riding his motorcycle in Cortez, Colorado when he was hit by a car. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries two days later. Beeson […]
A scene from my patio looking toward the back fence... The Baseball/Soccer field behind the house has flooded with all of the heavy rainfall we've sustained here in Midland over the past few days and there is more in the forecast for tonight. And while I enjoy the fact that I can save some money and turn the sprinkler system off for a few days-it does slightly worry me that if this keeps up at this pace-these kids will be floating into my backyard before I know it. In the meantime-it's fun to watch them blowing up the inflatable boat, getting out the oars, and going for a boat ride while the water is high enough to carry them around as if it were a man-made lake meant to be there. What makes it the most fun is that since we really have NO water in West Texas to speak of (at least non that I'm aware of in the immediate Midland-Odessa area where you can go boating or fishing)--it's nice to see them take advantage of this opportunity before it recedes and goes away.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Mental health awareness month may be over, but mental healthcare in west texas is still a recognized need. Agape counseling is a 501(c) nonprofit that specializes in all fields of mental health counseling. Today Agape announced the addition of a full-time licensed professional counselor who is returning...
