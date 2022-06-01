ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birds In Row – “Water Wings”

By Chris DeVille
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBirds In Row don’t release new albums that often, but when they do, hoo boy. The French experimental hardcore band, who specialize in screamo-adjacent clenched-body freakouts, last graced us with new music in 2018, when sophomore album We Already...

Katie Alice Greer – “Captivated”

Later this month, Katie Alice Greer is releasing her debut solo album, Barbarism. She’s shared “FITS/My Love Can’t Be” and “Dreamt I Talk To Horses” from it so far, and today the former Priests member is back with another new track, the atmospheric “Captivated.”
Rosie Thorne – “You’re My Future”

Back in 2018, Mannequin Pussy’s Marisa Dabice unveiled a synth-pop side project called Rosie Thorne with newer MP member Max Steen. They had plans to release a new song every month throughout that year, but only one of those, “Slick,” ever materialized. But today Rosie Thorne has been resurrected with a new single, the glistening and pulsating “You’re My Future.” Its music video, which was directed by Dabice, stars (per a press release) “a real life nonbinary trans couple who are also part of the Deaf and CODA (Child of a Deaf Adult) communities.”
Martin Courtney – “Sailboat”

New Jersey indie rockers Real Estate are still going strong; they dropped a Television cover last year. Frontman Martin Courtney has also been steadily cranking out solo records ever since 2015. Later this month, Courtney will release the self-produced Magic Sign, his fourth solo LP. Courtney wrote the songs on the album in 2020 and 2021, working late at night while his kids were asleep and his wife worked overnight hospital shifts.
Watch Members Of Converge, The Dillinger Escape Plan, & More Cover Botch’s Mathcore Classic “To Our Friends In The Great White North”

At some point in the ’90s, a few different hardcore band started messing around with metallic riffage and math-rock time-signature insanity, and they came up with a whole new complex, concussive, chaotic take on hardcore. Some of those bands, like Boston’s Converge and New Jersey’s Dillinger Escape Plan, eventually got pretty huge. But another one, Seattle’s legendary Botch, broke up in the aftermath of their 1999 classic We Are The Romans, and they’ve never reunited. Today, some of Botch’s peers have gotten together remotely to salute them.
Long Neck – “Gardener”

Long Neck — the Jersey City Band To Watch fronted by Lily Mastrodimos — have announced a new album, Soft Animal, the follow-up to 2020’s World’s Strongest Dog. Mastrodimos recently shared the album’s lead single, “Gardener,” a tenderly sweeping track with backing vocals by Los Campesinos!’s R N Taylor and violins from Marlene Bellissimo. “Everything I felt this week has bent me like a spine/ Vertebrae unaligned, cracking more with time,” Mastrodimos sings. “Heaviness and loneliness and thinking about you/ Sleep ’til afternoon/ I know what is tried and true…” Listen below.
Gorillaz Were The Big Unifying Act To Close Primavera

Well, we made it. The first weekend of Primavera 2022 was a lot, and it’s daunting to think this is just the start — the Ciutat program of club gigs is greatly expanded and will take over Barcelona all week up until Primavera’s second weekend kicks off. Saturday at the first weekend felt like the most crowded and the most densely booked day. Before the sun even set, there was Slowthai, King Krule, indoor sets at the auditorium from Jenny Hval and Mavis Staples and Jamila Woods, Low. Black Country, New Road brought their new songs and multi-vocalist approach after the departure of frontman Isaac Wood; it sounded like a promising future for them. As the night went on there was Caroline Polachek, Bauhaus, Idles, DIIV, Beach House, Shame, Tyler, The Creator, and super late sets from Disclosure and Boy Harsher. Over on the mainstage, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds returned to Primavera for a triumphant, totally transporting set — “O Children” is in the mix now, as is B-side and fan favorite “Vortex,” and the Bad Seeds put their twist on the Cave & Warren Ellis song “White Elephant.” It was unbelievable. If you have a chance to see him this year, you should.
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

Your best comments of the week are below. Happy Pride!. It’s stunning to me that The Number Ones has now entered the Usher era. It’s still virtual 1998, but this music seems so contemporary. I know that the last couple of (real-life) decades have flown by for me, but wow, just wow.
Watch Stone Roses’ John Squire Join Liam Gallagher On “Champagne Supernova” In Knebworth

On May 27, Liam Gallagher released his third studio album, C’mon You Know, which won the singer his fourth post-Oasis No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart. Gallagher took a victory lap in Knebworth yesterday for the first of two shows. During the June 3 show, Gallagher brought out the Stone Roses’ John Squire to play “Champagne Supernova,” closing out the set. As NME points out, Squire also appeared at Oasis’ Knebworth show 26 years ago.
Jeff Tweedy – “Big Time” (Angel Olsen Cover)

On Friday, Angel Olsen released her excellent new album Big Time. Wilco’s new album Cruel Country also came out recently — just last month — so it’s a nice cross-promotional move to see Jeff Tweedy covering Olsen’s title track. Sharing the cover via a post...
Benny The Butcher Addresses Buffalo Mass Shooting On Kendrick Lamar-Sampling “Welcome To The States”

Griselda rapper Benny The Butcher hails from Buffalo, where a racially motivated gunman recently killed 10 people — all of them Black — at a supermarket. In response to that incident and a series of other horrific mass shootings in America lately, Benny has released a video for a new song called “Welcome To The States.” The song finds him rapping over the beat from “We Cry Together,” the track from Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers in which Kendrick stages a shouting match with actress Taylour Paige. “Ideologies formed on hate,” Benny raps. “Now the grocery stores ain’t safe.”
PHONY – “Summer’s Cold”

PHONY, the not-so-new-anymore project of former Donovan Wolfington leader Neil Berthier, has announced a new album, AT SOME POINT YOU STOP, the follow-up to 2020’s Knock Yourself Out. It includes last year’s stray single “Great White” and today’s newly-released track “Summer’s Cold,” which builds to a chiming and hooky chorus that sounds like some peak ’00s indie rock: “Summer’s cold/ I’ve been told/ The corrosive nature of a broken soul/ Grabs a hold, predetermined before you were four years old.”
Gillian Carter – “Terminal Brain” & “Quit trying. You failed.”

Prolific Florida screamo greats Gillian Carter — a band, not a person — have been putting out records for 15 years, and they never seem to stop. Gillian Carter have made five full albums, and they’ve also got a ton of other miscellaneous releases. The band’s last album was 2018’s …This Earth-Shaped Tomb, and their latest miscellaneous release is a brand new two-song single called Summer Songs.
Boris – “Question 1”

Last month, the Japanese rock heavy-hitters Boris announced a new album, Heavy Rocks (2022), their third album to have that title following different ones in 2002 and 2011. It’s their follow-up to W, which came out at the very beginning of the year. They shared “She Is Burning” from it when the album was announced, and now they’re back with the soaring and transcendent “Question I.” Check it out below.
The Number Ones: Next’s “Too Close”

In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. Pop-chart history is full of weird little twists. Some are beautiful. Some are frustrating. One...
Watch Bruce Springsteen Join Coldplay On Two Songs In New Jersey

Bruce Springsteen was a surprise guest at Coldplay’s show on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The Boss came out for two songs toward the end of their set, “Working On A Dream” and “Dancing In The Dark.” Chris Martin introduced him onstage by saying: “I have a tattoo on my arm which is because this person is my hero. I can’t believe we get to say it, but please welcome Mr. Bruce Springsteen.”
A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Kendrick Lamar’s “United In Grief”

So far, this column has mainly dealt with pitch-centered music, focusing on harmony and melody. With hip-hop, we generally consider pitch to be of secondary importance, with rhythmic content being primary — which is why rap music often gets short shrift when discussing music theory. This dismissive attitude towards rap music has been pervasive in academia, but the attitude is changing. Hip-hop contains vital musical constructs not commonly found in other forms of music, and these innovations represent phenomenal artistic achievements. Those of us who work in orchestral, jazz, rock, folk, etc., can gain a lot from really listening to, and engaging with, hip-hop.
Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Play “Soul To Squeeze” & “Scar Tissue” With John Frusciante For The First Time Since 2007

A few months ago, Red Hot Chili Peppers released a new album, Unlimited Love, the first album they made with John Frusciante since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium. Frusciante performed with the band for the first time in 13 years back in February 2020 and, one pandemic later, RHCP are just now embarking on a global stadium tour with Frusciante in tow. It kicked off on Saturday night in Seville, Spain, and that means that the band performed some tracks with Frusciante for the first time in a while. They did the Blood Sugar Sex Magik era track “Soul To Squeeze,” which later appeared on the Coneheads soundtrack, and Californication‘s “Scar Tissue” for the first time with Frusciante since 2007. Check out video below.
Christian Nodal Releases J Balvin Diss Track After Instagram Feud

Mexican singer Christian Nodal has shared a diss track aimed at J Balvin called “Girasol.” He raps: “I’m going to make you cry… I don’t want to laugh with you, I’m going to laugh at you. You’re a joke, every time you try to sing, every time you time to rap, every time you try to rhyme, poor clown that uses everyone else to be able to connect with people.”
Previously Unreleased Queen Song With Freddie Mercury “Face It Alone” Coming In September

Over the weekend, Queen and Adam Lambert performed at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee concert. Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor were interviewed on BBC Radio 2 for the event, and the pair of OG Queen members let some big news drop: They are planning to share “Face It Alone,” a previously unreleased Queen song with Freddie Mercury, in September.
MUSIC

